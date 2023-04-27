STATE
Energy subsidy announced
The yearly energy subsidy the Mexican government provides for Mexicali and San Felipe residents was announced Tuesday.
Baja California Governor Marina Avila said this year the subsidy will be 875 million pesos, or about $50 million USD.
The governor said the subsidy allows low-income residents pay their energy bills during the summer.
The subsidy amount will be higher than last years, Gov. Avila said in a statement.
State Secretary of the Treasury Marco Antonio Moreno said the subsidy provides a financial relief for Mexicali and San Felipe residents.
The benefit begins Monday.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers approve bar security bill
State lawmakers with the Commission of Government, Legislation and Constitutional Affairs approved a bill that seeks to implement a series of measures to protect customers from disappearing.
The bill, if enacted, would mandate bar owners to install surveillance cameras and have metal detectors, as well as provide training to security guards.
The bill was introduced last week by Assemblywoman Michel Sanchez, of the National Regeneration Movement Party.
The proposal was introduced after a dozen men have been reported missing in the last couple of years from local bars. The issue prompted several demonstrations from relatives of those reported missing.
Lawmakers also approved a bill that would reduce subsidized funds for political parties. Both bills now go to the Assembly Floor.
COURTS
Man indicted for murder
A man who allegedly killed another individual on April 15 in the Colonia Pueblo Nuevo area was indicted by a state judge.
The state Attorney General’s office said the judge indicted José Luis “N,” 39.
The suspect was nabbed by Mexicali police officers after allegedly shooting the victim to death in a Michoacán Avenue home. The police said the suspect was caught with a pistol.
According to the report, the authorities received a call regarding the shooting. Upon arrival, the police found the victim dead.
Witnesses provided police agents with a description of the suspect, who was eventually found and arrested a few blocks from the area.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors four months to close the investigation.
CULTURAL ARTS
Concert series continues Thursday
The “Music in Spring” classical music concert series continues Thursday, April 27 at Mexicali's Auka Hall. The site is located at the Cultural Arts Center.
Young musicians with the Symphonic Choir and Opera will perform during the concert. The concert series take places every Thursday of April and May. Concerts are free.
The concert series started on April 13. This Thursday the concert series continues with songs like "Carmen," "Nabucco," and "La Traviata."
The choir, founded in 1976, is composed of 30 singers and 13 soloists.
The concert series will continue May 11, 18, and 25 with Rondalla and jazz music. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
