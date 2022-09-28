PUBLIC SAFETY
Expats living in San Felipe hidden at home
The US citizens living in San Felipe have decided to stay at home safe as crime has risen in the new municipality.
San Felipe Economic Development Council President Anabila Galvan told La Voz newspaper that expats have stayed at home after the recent incidents that had left two top cops dead.
Galvan told the newspaper that US citizens living in the Gulf of California town have stayed away from restaurants and stores, which has impacted the city’s economy.
The council president said the new municipality has no study of resident needs of police services and economic development.
Fishing was impacted by a presidential decree that forbids the activity in certain areas to protect Vaquita porpoise and totoaba, while tourism is seasonal.
The new city needs such study in order to better serve residents and visitors, Galvan said.
Former Mexicali Mayor Gustavo Sánchez told the newspaper the City of San Felipe does not have enough funds for police services.
The mayor questioned the incorporation of the new city that back in January only had 50 police officers to patrol about 10,000 square kilometers.
Sanchez said new cities must be incorporated based on special conditions, particularly in economic terms.
Separately, Mexicali Exportation Association Chairman Joaquin Jimenez told the newspaper the murder of San Felipe top cops can stop investors from coming to Baja California.
This would worsen in case a similar case occurs again.
Jimenez said businessmen are still waiting for a concrete plan to address crime.
CRIME
Woman found dead in southern Mexicali
residence
A 30-year-old woman was found dead Monday afternoon in a southern Mexicali residence.
According to media reports, the victim was located at her Villas del Rey area home.
The incident was reported to the police at 12:32 p.m., but the police did not respond until two hours later.
Police officers knocked at the door, but nobody attended.
Police officers entered and found the woman dead.
La Voz newspaper reported that the victim’s boyfriend was allegedly involved in the homicide.
Witnesses told the police the victim and her boyfriend held arguments constantly.
A neighbor told the newspaper once having seen the woman allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.
COURTS
Men indicted for homicide, robbery
Two men were indicted by a state judge for their alleged involvement in the murder and robbery of a driver, the state Attorney General’s office said.
The authorities said the judge indicted Sergio Ivan and Antonio for the January homicide of Javier.
According to the agency, the afternoon of Jan. 4 the suspects and the victim were in a white 1996 Honda Accord.
The trio traveled to a dirt road in the Colonia San Antonio area.
The suspects allegedly assaulted the victim, who was taken out from the vehicle.
One of the suspects allegedly ran twice over the victim, who succumbed to the injuries.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors four months to close the investigation.
Man sentenced to 27 years in prison for rape
A man who was found guilty of sexual abuse of a girl was sentenced to 27 years in prison, the state Attorney General’s office said.
The authorities said Juan Diego Lopez Pimentel, no age reported, was sentenced by the judge for the Dec. 2016 rape of a 12-year-old girl.
Lopez Pimentel was accused by the girl’s mother in Feb. 2017.
The convicted man took the victim to an abandoned home located in the Fraccionamiento Villas de Alarcón neighborhood.
A second time the victim was sexually assaulted occurred in Feb. 2017 in the Colonia Oscar Garzón area.
The victim did not accuse Lopez Pimentel for fear of retaliation, the agency said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Girl dies after attack
of dogs
A three-year-old girl died after allegedly being attacked by dogs, according to media reports.
The minor was admitted to the Pueblo Nuevo area Red Cross clinic where she succumbed to the injuries.
The state Coroner’s office said Monday the girl died of dog bites in the neck.
The attack was reported Sunday in a Colonia Fronteriza area ranch, close to an irrigation canal.
STATE
Governor, colleagues call for military deployment
Baja California Governor Marina Avila and her Gulf of California colleagues called senators to approve the bill that extends the deployment of military personnel to hold law enforcement activities for the next six years.
In a public statement, the governors said military support is needed to help states and cities combat crime.
Since the military was first used in police activities during President Felipe Calderon term, homicides have consistently increased year after year.
The proposal to extend the deployment of the military was voted by the Mexican lower chamber, but temporarily suspended in the Senate last week.
Avila wrote in social media the military is basic for peace and tranquility.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Girl reported dead
A three-year-old girl was reported dead under suspicious circumstances.
According to media reports, the girl was declared dead Sunday evening in the Red Cross clinic located in the Pueblo Nuevo area.
The girl was transported to the clinic about 8:26 p.m.
Paramedics declared the girl dead.
A doctor with the clinic told the police the girl had signs of foul play.
According to the report, staff with the Attorney General’s office arrived in the clinic to investigate the incident.
The reports say the child’s parents were identified as Karina, 27, and Victor, 32.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
