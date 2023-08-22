WEATHER
Extensive damage reported
The City of Mexicali recorded extensive damage caused by Tropical Storm Hilary.
Several busy streets, including the New River Boulevard and the intersection of Lázaro Cardenas Boulevard and López Mateos Boulevard, were shut down by the police due to flooding.
Mexicali Public Works staff worked since Saturday in order to remove about 92,460 gallons of water from flooded roads.
Palm trees, billboards, and even home roofs were knocked down due to the high winds.
Previously, the City of Mexicali opened several shelters to transport those affected by the tropical storm.
On Saturday, the state Department of Education announced classes were suspended for Monday.
Eastbound lanes of the Tecate-Mexicali Highway were closed due to landslides.
Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission said close to 170,000 customers lost power during the storm on Sunday evening, August 20. By 9:00 p.m., about a third of those affected saw energy restored. Earlier on Sunday, the Mexicali Police Department said about 10 rural areas were left without power due to knocked-down energy poles.
Some neighborhoods reported water distribution failure as the State Public Utilities Commission of Mexicali was affected by the loss of power. The agency said about 250 reports were made by customers.
In a video posted on Sunday night, Governor Marina Avila said some western Mexicali areas saw lower water pressure due to energy issues. Also, the Governor said the unincorporated area of Gonzalez Ortega in eastern Mexicali was mostly impacted by knocked-down energy poles and a lack of electricity.
No injured residents were reported by the authorities as of Sunday evening.
On a positive note, Mexicali's Laguna Salada reported a significant amount of water.
CRIME
Multiple shootings: Woman shot, injured in bar
A woman was shot in the leg after an individual allegedly discharged several shots from a firearm in a bar.
La Voz newspaper reported that a woman was shot early Saturday, August 19, close to a bar located in Calzada Cuauhtémoc Avenue, near Justo Sierra Boulevard. The incident occurred after a customer and a security guard had an argument.
Bar staff members approached to control the issue, but the customer brandished a firearm and made several shots.
The suspect allegedly injured a 26-year-old woman's leg. The suspect fled in a gray Mercedes Benz SUV.
The victim was transported to the General Hospital for treatment. The injuries do not put the woman's life in threat.
Surveillance cameras show the suspect threw an object into a trash container.
The police found five bullet casings and an ammunition round a the scene. State detectives found the firearm.
Separately, a man was found dead Saturday morning in the Ejido Bataquez rural town. The victim's brother dialed 9-1-1 to report the incident.
The victim was found around 9:23 a.m. by Camino Real Street. The victim had a single shotgun wound to the head.
In another case, several individuals allegedly shot to death a man in the Ejido Hermosillo rural town Friday evening. That incident was reported to the police at 7:18 p.m. on Federal Highway 2.
The victim was left by several armed individuals who had their faces covered. The victim was thrown from a white pickup truck.
The newspaper reported that the victim, who was not immediately identified, was dressed in black denim jeans, a gray T-shirt, and black sandals. Paramedics arrived to provide first aid to the victim who was declared dead at the scene.
The state Attorney General's office said the victim had shotgun wounds to the chest, back, head, and arms.
Police agents found several bullet casings calibers .223 and 7.62mm at the scene
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hundreds of COVID-19 cases reported
The state Department of Public Health said Baja California has recorded hundreds of new active COVID-19 cases over the weekend. However, only 13 cases have been reported in Mexicali.
According to the agency, more than 400 cases have been detected in Baja California. Tijuana leads with 310.
In the previous week, the agency has confirmed 318 of those cases. No Coronavirus deaths have been reported recently.
State Secretary of Public Health Adrian Medina said the illness is under epidemiological control.
The secretary added that no COVID-19 cases patients have been hospitalized.
Sec. Medina said vaccination has been the key to reducing COVID-19 complications.
Since the pandemic first hit Baja California, the state has reported 12,402 deaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man nabbed for robbery
A man who allegedly robbed a Mexican government vehicle with a machete in rural Mexicali was arrested by municipal police officers.
The Mexicali Police Department said Saturday, August 20, that the suspect was identified as Pedro Alonso “N,” 32.
According to the authorities, the suspect arrived at the Federal Electricity Commission office in Ciudad Morelos rural town on a black motorcycle.
The suspect brandished a machete to rob a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.
Police officers found the suspect vehicle later. The suspect stopped the vehicle and unsuccessfully attempted to flee on foot.
The individual was arrested and transported to a police substation. The agency said the suspect has been allegedly involved in several robberies.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Man sought for woman's murder arrested
A Michoacán man who has been sought since 2016 for a woman's murder was arrested in Mexicali, the state Department of Public Safety said.
The arrest took place at the Colonia Division del Norte area, south of the Civic Center. The authorities said the suspect was identified as Omar Eduardo “N,” no age disclosed.
The agency said police officers observed a man who matched the description provided by the Attorney General's office of the State of Michoacán. The suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant for the victim's homicide.
The individual allegedly fled from his home state after the homicide.
Police agents turned Omar Eduardo over to the Attorney General's office of the state of Michoacán.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
