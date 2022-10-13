PUBLIC HEALTH
Facemasks no longer mandatory indoors
As of Tuesday, usage of facemasks indoors is no longer mandatory after over two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, said the state Department of Public Health.
The decision mirrors Mexican policy, said state Secretary of Public Health Adrian Medina.
Beginning Wednesday, employers are no longer required to ask workers to use facemasks indoors if ventilation is appropriate in work areas, the secretary said.
The state can now move forward within the new normal based on the reduction of cases, low hospitalization rates and vaccination, the official said.
From now on, employers are forbidden from asking workers to take COVID-19 tests or present vaccine certificates for returning to work.
The agency did, however, call upon unvaccinated residents or those with underlying health conditions to use face masks both indoors and outdoors. Face masks are also recommended when boarding transit buses.
As of Tuesday, the state has recorded less than 300 active cases; with almost half of those in Mexicali.
CITY
Mayor, chief of police acknowledged by US Border Patrol
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante and Mexicali Chief of Police were recognized by the U.S. Border Patrol, Mexicali Police said Tuesday.
The Mexicali City officials were acknowledged for their binational efforts to address regional crime, according to Mexicali Police.
Border Patrol El Centro Sector Chief Gregory Bovino presented Mayor Bustamante a plaque recognizing the binational alliance to provide better services to residents, police said.
“As a law enforcement agency, we thank the fundamental support from the U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector,” Mexicali Police said in a statement. “Relationships have strengthened for future training for the women and men that belong to our Blue Force.”
The recognition took place at the El Centro Border Patrol Headquarters in Imperial.
Top ranking officials with both law enforcement agencies took part in the event.
BUSINESS
Vacation time increase bill raises concerns
A bill to increase vacation time for Mexican employees has raised concerns for some employers.
The bill has been supported by Baja California Governor Marina Avila and other business associations.
In contrast, Mexicali Chamber of Commerce President Lidia Granados said the proposal would lead the business community into an additional financial burden.
Although the measure can initially be seen as positive, Granados told La Voz newspaper that some businesses will have issues complying with the new law if enacted.
Lawmakers with the Citizens Movement Party introduced a bill that, if enacted, would double the minimum vacation time from six to twelve days. The bill includes provisions to increase vacation time to up to 20 days.
“We are not in the best economic timing and business surviving to pay for vacation time that, in the end, comes out of business' pockets,” Granados said.
The vacation time increase bill comes when the minimum wage in Mexico has been constantly increasing in recent years, and is expected to increase once again for 2023, Granados said.
Employer obligations are expected to increase 30 percent just with the minimum wage increase, the chamber president said.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker proposes enforced disappearance law
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that would lead to the approval of a new Law of Enforced Disappearance of Baja California, if enacted.
The proposal includes provisions to create a new Statewide System to Search for Missing People, Assemblywoman Rocío Adame said. The bill matches recently enacted Mexican law.
Adame said the fight to respect human rights has been one of the highest human issues in the last decades, especially in repressive government regimes.
The country has been fighting for decades, as well against the enforced disappearance of people. Baja California has reported hundreds of missing people. These crimes have violated rights to life, liberty, personal security, human treatment and respect of dignity, the lawmaker said.
Although the state launched a Commission to Search Missing People last year, some nonprofit organizations have criticized the results in the more than 2,000 cases filed.
“It is necessary to elaborate on local legislation that goes along Mexican law and addresses this social issue,” Adame said. “We seek to develop a legal body that becomes the adequate instrument to prevent and eradicate enforced disappearance in our state.”
The bill was turned over to legislative commissions for discussion.
– Arturo Bojórquez
