CITY
Fair director denounced for asking for cash from property owner
The owner of a private property across the Mexicali Fairgrounds, used as a parking lot, accused Fair Director Omar Landa of allegedly asking 30 percent of the earnings.
La Brújula news website reported that Landa, who has been under scrutiny under allegations of wrongdoing, presumably asked the property owner to "fix issues" with fair management.
The owner allegedly ignored the requests and was visited by Landa and an assistant identified as Omar Chaidez over the weekend. The latter presumably requested part of the parking lot earnings.
The owner was allegedly told that fixing the issue would cost more if resolved in the tax collector's office.
State Tax Collector Juan Ramon Lopez denied any problem with the property owner, the news website reported.
However, after returning to the property employees and the owner observed unknown individuals put chains and padlocks in the gates.
Justo Dueñez, the property owner representative and attorney Gilberto Espinoza, visited Landa along with Secretary of the City Daniel Valenzuela.
Guests were apparently asked to turn in their cell phones. Visitors denied the request but left their phones in Landa's desk.
Landa denied any wrongdoing and called the incident a misunderstanding.
The fair manager said the agency will investigate who pretended to be him.
Employees told the news website that the fair manager vehicle has been seen around the fair allegedly looking for those who use their home yards as private parking lots without permits.
COURTS
Man sentenced for murder
A man who was found guilty of homicide was sentenced by a state judge to 25 years in prison, the state Attorney General's office said.
According to the authorities, a judge sentenced Taurino Fuentes Soto after the defense attorney and prosecutors reached an agreement.
The incident was reported in July 2021 in the Fraccionamiento Valle del Pedregal area in southeast Mexicali.
The agency said the suspect and the victim were in a residence where Fuentes Soto suddenly injured Carlos Alberto with a knife.
The victim succumbed to the injuries.
CRIME
Boy, 10, virtually kidnapped
A 10-year-old boy was virtually kidnapped by unknown suspects in rural Mexicali, according to media reports.
The incident took place in the Ejido Nuevo León rural town where suspects called the boy's mother.
The individuals allegedly asked for 300,000 pesos or about $15,000 to release the child.
The woman called the police and agents were able to find the boy while walking in a park.
The child told the authorities unknown suspects called him and asked him to go to the park.
Under threat, the minor was asked to not call his family.
The boy was turned over to his relatives.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
