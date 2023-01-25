CITY
Fair manager steps
down from office
After a series of controversial incidents, Mexicali Fair Director Omar Landa has stepped down.
The resignation comes right after council members filed a complaint to investigate Director Landa.
The resignation letter was submitted Monday, January 23, with the City Chief of Staff, La Voz newspaper reported.
Landa, better known for his character of “La Maruja,” thanked Mayor Norma Bustamante via social media for her trust. Landa joined the city administration in October 2021.
The first incident took place during a concert in which a security guard allegedly fired a gunshot in the Palenque venue.
Landa also assigned a contract to a close friend to manage acts at the city’s fair, however the contract was eventually canceled.
Recently, authorities found that a contract Landa commissioned with a ticket-selling company paid the fair only 10% of the ticket value.
The National Action Party said on Twitter that the Landa case must not go ignored after the director’s resignation. Party council members filed a petition last week to audit the Center of Fairs and Expositions which holds the yearly fair.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker speaks on Michoacán residents expelled for violence
A state lawmaker said Baja California should open a new office to address immigrants from the state of Michoacán who are expelled from their hometowns due to violence.
Assemblymember Roman Cota, who last week resigned from the Institutional Revolutionary Party, said hundreds of Michoacán residents fled their state due to crime and arrived in Tijuana.
Many of them seek humanitarian asylum in the U.S. but do not qualify for such benefits.
Between 2015 and 2020, more than 110,000 Michoacán residents left the state, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography.
In 2020 alone, the Institute said over 50,000 Michoacán residents escaped the state, with more than 94% arriving in the US.
Assemblyman Cota proposed the opening of an office to address the needs of those who are not admitted into the United States, including documentation and filing reports of crimes committed in their home state.
The lawmaker said the lack of offices is a serious issue, as well as the nonexistent infrastructure to fulfill immigrant needs.
Assemblyman Cota considered immigration as an issue that if remains ignored would lead to a social and economic impact.
STATE
New River rehabilitation
expected to continue for weeks
At least for the whole month of February vault repairs at the New River Boulevard will continue, a state official said.
Secretary of Infrastructure Arturo Espinoza told La Voz newspaper the rehabilitation is expected to continue during the few next weeks in order to avoid it from collapsing.
Although the state official expects the repairs to cost about $350,000 USD, the price tag could increase as the agency has found out additional damages.
The state official told the newspaper the most complicated issues were found at the intersection of Castellón Boulevard and Héctor Terán Avenue.
Other major damage was located in the busy intersection of the New River Boulevard and Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard, Sec. Espinoza said.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
