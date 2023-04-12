ECONOMY
State among Top three in new jobs
The state of Baja California was third nationwide in new jobs during the first quarter of the year.
State Secretary of Economy Kurt Honold said Baja California witnesses the opening of close to 31,000 new jobs in the first three months of 2023.
Based on Mexican Institute of Social Security reports, Sec. Honold said the state contributed 7.3% of new jobs in Mexico.
The manufacturing industry contributed 9,565 new jobs, followed by agriculture, livestock, and similar primary activities with 7,934 new jobs.
Services, construction, trade, and social and community services contributed to over 12,000 new jobs combined.
Big companies reported 24,254 new jobs.
Tijuana led with 12,548 jobs, followed by Ensenada with 9,470 and Mexicali with 7,415.
Sec. Honold said job growth this quarter was slightly above last year.
CRIME
Indio man nabbed with marijuana
An Indio teenager was arrested by state police officers with a bag of marijuana.
The state Department of Public Safety said Tuesday, April 11, that the suspect was identified as Johan Francisco “N,” 18.
The young man was found by state police troopers by La Cañada Street in the Fraccionamiento San Marcos area.
According to the agency, police officers found the suspect who allegedly threw a bag and attempted to flee on foot, however the suspect was stopped a few yards away.
Police officers found 27 smaller bags inside the bag with 14 grams of marijuana inside.
CRIME
Three injured, one dead in a shooting
A man died and three others got injured after an early Monday shooting in the Colonia Nacionalista area.
According to police reports, two men arrived at the Siria Street residence and shot at the victims on April 10.
A reporting party told the police there were about four injured individuals. Upon arrival, police officers found the injured men.
The victims were identified as Sergio, 64, who had a wound to the head, Alejandro, 38, who had an injury to the leg, and Mario Alejandro, 22, who had injuries to the face and left arm. The unidentified fatal victim had a wound to the head.
One of the victims told the police two men dressed in dark clothes arrived at the scene in a gray or golden Honda Accord.
The suspects first brandished shotguns and forced the victims down on the floor. Then, the suspects shot at the victims and later fled from the scene.
Red Cross paramedics transported two of the victims to the General Hospital.
Police found five .223 mm caliber bullet casings at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Woman injured in bar
A woman got injured early Monday during a fight reported in a Calzada Cuauhtémoc Avenue bar.
According to police reports, the woman had an argument with a man on April 10 in the bar, which led to the injury.
The victim reportedly had a wound to her leg. Upon arrival, police officers observed the victim sitting on the curb.
The woman had a knife injury to the right knee. The victim, who was only identified as Dali, 32, said the suspect fled after she was injured.
Red Cross paramedics transported the woman to the General Hospital.
TRAFFIC
Attorney General's office patrol car runs over a child
An 8-year-old boy was run over by a patrol car driven by an Attorney General's office employee Monday.
According to police reports, the incident occurred at the Colonia Condesa Residencial on April 10.
The boy was riding a bicycle when the accident occurred, witnesses told the police. The patrol car driver allegedly ignored a stop sign.
The minor was transported to the General Hospital by Red Cross paramedics.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.