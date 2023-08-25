STORM
State requests a federal emergency declaration
The State Council of Civil Protection has requested the Mexican government a federal natural disaster declaration due to the recent tropical storm.
The declaration, which will be submitted to the National Civil Protection Office and the National Water Commission, is expected to address damages in a more expedited manner.
State Secretary of Government Catalino Zavala led a meeting of state and federal officials to approve the request.
Department of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation delegate in Baja California said all highways have been cleared either through repairs or temporary roads.
State authorities said municipal emergency agencies recorded all damages caused by the tropical storm, including the fall of trees and floods, especially in Tijuana.
State Civil Protection Coordinator Salvador Cervantes said the communities of San Quintín, Isla de Cedros, and San Felipe were particularly impacted by the storm.
The agency is still addressing impacts all over the state.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers appoint new Attorney General
Starting Wednesday, State Penitentiary Commissioner Maria Elena Andrade will stop using the title after being appointed by lawmakers as Baja California’s next Attorney General.
With 18 votes, the Assembly favored Andrade as the successor of Ricardo Ivan Carpio, who recently resigned for personal reasons.
While tropical storm Hilary hit the state over the weekend lawmakers interviewed the three candidates on Sunday who were nominated by Governor Marina Avila. The trio was declared as fit for the office.
The nominee was voted in a special meeting held Wednesday, August 23.
Six legislators, including two of the majority coalition, abstained from voting.
Andrade, a former Mexicali Police Chief during Gov. Avila’s term as Mexicali Mayor, has been climbing the ranks within the agency.
The new Attorney General began her career in 1994 within the court system and movedto the Attorney General’s office as an agent four years later. In 2009, under the conservative National Action Party ruling Andrade became Assistant Attorney General in Mexicali.
Assembly Speaker Manuel Guerrero gave Andrade the oath of office at the Legislative Building right after the vote.
PUBLIC SAFETY
American fugitive arrested
A man whom U.S. Marshals have been looking for since August 15 was found and arrested in Mexicali.
The state Department of Public Safety said on Wednesday, August 23, a man who was identified as Fernando, with no age disclosed, was located in the Fraccionamiento Condesa area.
According to the agency, the U.S. Marshals submitted a report regarding the possibility the suspect was in Mexicali.
The suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant issued last week after fleeing from the country.
Along with National Immigration Institute staff state police agents found the suspect in the intersection of Siete Fuentes Street and Andino Street.
The suspect was arrested and deported to the U.S.
CRIME
Man found dead with shotgun wound
A man was found dead on a dirt road with a single shotgun wound in the face, according to media reports.
The incident was reported Wednesday morning, August 23, by José Martí Avenue in the Colonia Solidaridad Social area, La Voz newspaper reported. The police received a report about an injured man in a public way.
Upon arrival, police officers confirmed the dead man.
The police said the authorities found a green Toyota Corolla that had blood stains about 350 yards away. Close to the vehicle detectives found a sandal similar to another sandal worn by the victim.
Police agents found no bullet casings at the scene and the vehicle was not reported stolen.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
