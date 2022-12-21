ENVIRONMENT
Field burning highly
contributes to air
pollution, report says
Field burning contributes to about 27.3% of air pollution, according to a state Department of Environment report.
The report indicates field working contributes 6% of PM10 pollution, while forest fires represent 12% of PM2.5 pollution.
Since June, the state Department of Agriculture has been attempting to regulate field burning through a new state program.
In September, the issue was brought to the Ambientalízate Congress held by experts, nonprofit organizations and public officials.
A bill to regulate field burning introduced by Assemblyman Diego Echevarría is under consideration in the state legislature. However, some concerns were brought by the state administration which were addressed by lawmakers.
The measure is now heading to the Assembly Floor. The bill includes provisions similar to U.S. field burning regulations.
So far, Baja California legislation states cities must regulate field burning without additional provisions.
The proposal seeks to set city fire departments in charge of field burning along with local departments of environmental protection.
Lawmakers have met with growers and state officials to make sure the bill does not include any prohibitions.
State Secretary of Environmental Protection Mónica Vega expects regulations to soon become a reality.
City Director of Environmental Protection Manuel Zamora said field burning mostly occurs in the summer months.
ECONOMY
Cash remittances in Baja increase
Cash remittances sent to Baja California residents from relatives abroad increased during the third quarter of the year.
Center for Economic Studies of Baja California President Roberto Valero told La Crónica newspaper cash remittances were more than a billion dollars during the third quarter of 2022.
Cash remittances reached $1.085 billion – a 2.4% increase compared to the same quarter of 2021.
Although positive for those who receive cash, it is negative for the states’ economy, Valero told the newspaper. The report means Baja California is still expelling immigrants who are leaving the state due to lack of job opportunities, Valero said.
According to Valero, about 100,000 Baja Californians work abroad now – an increase compared to the 54,000 pre-pandemic reports.
Last year, the state received $1,398 billion in remittances, with half being sent to Tijuana.
Mexicali received $218 million, closely followed by Ensenada with $165 million.
COURTS
Man indicted for sexual abuse of girl
A man who was accused of sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl was indicted by a judge, the state Attorney General’s office said.
The agency said Junior Jovany, no age reported, was indicted for the Dec. 2018 case recorded in the Colonia Esperanza area.
The authorities said the suspect allegedly first committed sexual abuse on Dec. 5, 2018 while being alone with the minor. The incident presumably repeated three weeks later, the authorities said.
Eventually, the victim told her family about the instances of sexual abuse.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
COURTS
Man indicted for false
imprisonment, robbery
A man who allegedly took part in a false imprisonment and robbery case months ago was indicted by a state judge.
The State Attorney General’s office said Víctor Hugo, aka “Mecano,” was indicted for the March 20 case reported in the Fraccionamiento Infonavit Cucapah area.
The agency said at about 10 p.m. that day the victim was walking northbound by Luis Araiza Street. A block from the victim’s residence the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim.
The suspect allegedly forced the victim to a home and was threatened by Victor Hugo with a knife. The victim was forced to sit in a chair and was tied by the hands. The suspect allegedly smacked the victim down, the report says.
According to the authorities the victim was robbed of a smartphone and cash. The victim was released the next day.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and allowed prosecutors three additional months to end the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
