PUBLIC SAFETY
Fifth body found in rural area
The body of a fifth person was found in the Colonia Miguel Aleman rural area.
The father of Kevin Moreno, a young man who has been missing out of the Shots Bar, told La Crónica newspaper the corpse was found next to the Sonora border – an area known for high crime.
The body was found in an area where four bodies were reportedly located last week. No additional details were provided regarding the fifth body.
The Attorney General’s staff arrived at the scene to investigate the matter.
The reporting party told the newspaper several sources heard rumors for years about the burial of corpses in rural Mexicali. In mid-August over a hundred people – some from Las Vegas and Arizona – will take part in a search for bodies in the area.
In the meantime, family members of young men who have been repeatedly missing held a demonstration outside the Shots Bar as owners are allegedly attempting to reopen the venue.
“It is unfair to reopen the bar like nothing happened,” Luisa Rodriguez, mother of Luis Alfonso Melecio, who has been missing since April 8, told the newspaper. “They’re not interested in parent’s pain.”
In this case, the authorities have arrested José Rolando, the chief security guard of Shots Bar.
WEATHER
City heat-related death toll climbs to eight
The number of heat-related deaths has increased to eight, a state official said.
Over the weekend, the state Coroner’s office reported three additional cases, according to La Crónica newspaper.
The sixth case was a man in his mid-40s who died on Saturday, July 15 after being admitted to the General Hospital. The victim had several tattoos that read “Yahir,” “Malores,” and “F... Love.”
The seventh victim was a man in his mid-30s who was found by Calafia Street in the Civic Center.
The latest victim is a man in his mid-30s who was located in the intersection of Gomez Morin Avenue and Independencia Avenue in the Colonia Burócratas Federales area.
The state Coroner’s office said the three victims died of heat stroke.
As of Sunday, July 16, none of the three victims were identified or claimed by family members.
CRIME
Serial robbery suspects arrested
Two men who allegedly took part in at least 33 robberies were arrested over the weekend by police agents.
The Mexicali Police said the suspects were identified as Edwin Hilario “N,” 26, and Carlos José “N,” 35.
The arrest took place late on Friday, July 14 after the police received a call regarding a robbery in the Pimsa II industrial park.
Police found a burgundy Ford Fusion that was allegedly used by the suspects to flee from the scene.
The suspects were arrested in alleged possession of 1,400 pesos and 10 dollars that were presumably robbed in the incident.
Man caught for domestic violence
A man who threatened to kill a woman’s 2-year-old daughter during a domestic violence case was caught, the Mexicali Police said.
According to the agency, the suspect was identified as Alfredo “N,” 33.
The incident was reported late on Sunday, July 16 in the fraccionamiento Ángeles de Puebla area.
According to the authorities, a reporting party told the police about a domestic violence incident.
Upon arrival, the police found a 21-year-old woman allegedly assaulted by the suspect.
Alfredo allegedly jumped over the home’s fence after observing the police agents.
The suspect first threatened to kill the woman whom he held by the neck in order to suffocate her.
Eventually, the suspect took the girl by the back and threatened to kill the minor.
The woman allowed police officers to enter the residence to subdue and arrest the suspect.
Alfredo was transported to the police substation in the González Ortega area under charges of femicide attempt and domestic violence.
COURTS
Man sentenced for sexual abuse
A state judge sentenced a man to 16 years in prison after being convicted of sexual abuse, according to the state Attorney General’s office.
According to the agency, the judge sentenced Jesus Alfonso Arellanes Valenzuela for a crime committed against an 11-year-old girl. The sexual abuse occurred between August 2018 and May 2019.
The authorities said the victim notified family members about the abuse.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
