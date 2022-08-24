ACCIDENT
Fire leaves minor dead,
another injured
An early Tuesday home fire left a minor dead and another one injured, according to media reports.
The incident was reported at the early stages of Aug. 23 in the Colonia Insurgentes neighborhood, close to the Autonomous University of Baja California campus.
The dead minor was identified as Daniel Alberto Perez Becerra, 4.
The injured minor was identified as Angel Antonio Perez Becerra, 6. The injured boy was the fatal victim’s sibling.
The injured minor had major second-degree burnings, according to the report. The minor was transported to the General Hospital.
A woman who was identified as Olga, and who was taking care of the minors, notified the incident to the authorities.
The authorities said the incident took place at 1:00 a.m. in the intersection of Independencia Avenue and Cerro de las Campanas Avenue.
Daniel Alberto was left inside the residence, while his brother was rescued.
Angel Antonio had 70 percent of his body burned.
COURTS
Alleged terrorists indicted
A state judge indicted two individuals for their alleged involvement in the Aug. 12 burning of vehicles in Mexicali, the Attorney General’s office said.
The suspects were identified as Jesús Roberto and Edgar Eduardo, no ages reported.
The individuals were accused of terrorism and causing property damages.
The suspects were arrested for the early Aug. 15 burning of a taxi cab in the Colonia Baja California area and the burning attempt of a Mercedes Benz transit bus of the TPE company.
According to the authorities the suspects allegedly sprayed gasoline on the bus. However, a neighbor discovered the incident and the suspects fled.
Later, the individuals arrived on a 2008 Dodge Charger in the Bahía de los Angeles Avenue area and sprayed gasoline on a 2017 Nissan Tsuru. The vehicle was declared a total loss.
The judge decided to keep the suspects in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Community seeks missing dentist
Colleagues, friends and authorities launched a campaign to search for a Mexicali dentist who was reported missing Friday.
The College of Dental Surgeons of Mexicali urged the authorities to mobilize and carry out an immediate and exhaustive search for José Valenzuela Fierro.
“Our colleague is a professional recognized for his impeccable career and conduct, with an honest, noble and frank character,” the College wrote in a statement. “The College of Dental Surgeons of Mexicali and the general public of Baja California request to continue the search and put an end to this painful situation that affects our union and (the dentist’s) family.”
The dental surgeons of Mexicali urged Governor Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda and the authorities to firmly act to guarantee Valenzuela Fierro’s safety and safe return.
The State Commission for the Search of Missing People of Baja California shared an image of the 74-year-old professional, who was described as having light brown skin, a wide and medium nose, light brown eyes, black, straight and short hair, a large mouth and medium lips, robust complexion, who is 1.65 meters tall.
As a particular sign, the Commission detailed that the dental surgeon has a scar on his left foot.
To those who have information on the whereabouts of the professional, the authorities asked to share details by dialing 9-1-1 or 0-8-9.
The State Attorney General’s Office reported that Valenzuela Fierro was seen last Friday after leaving his home, located in the Jardines de San Marcos subdivision.
To date, relatives do not know the whereabouts of the dental surgeon.
An orange 2021 Dodge Challenger and a 2016 black Ford Lobo pickup were also missing at the scene.
CITY
Border merchant
relocation planned
About three dozen Downtown Port of Entry border merchants have been registered with the City of Mexicali as authorities plan to relocate them.
City Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela told La Crónica newspaper the authorities have held meetings with street merchants in order to seek the proper relocation site.
The local authorities expect to affect merchants the least, the city official said.
Relocation plans were announced right after a driver killed a man by the Pueblo Nuevo gate of the port of entry.
Also, the authorities have registered incidents with merchants.
Mayor Norma Bustamante said no merchant has been relocated so far.
City seeks to first register all merchants and then move forward with the plans.
Sec. Valenzuela said all relocated merchants will not be allowed to return to the border area.
The city official added that the area is under jurisdiction of the National Guard.
Mayor Bustamante said the city and the federal government must work in order to control the area.
COMMUNITY
Activists announce march against crime
Community members announced Tuesday a march against crime that will take place Saturday.
The event has been planned to begin at 7 p.m.
Protesters will walk from the Vicente Guerrero Park to the Civic Center.
The march – coordinated by an organization named in Spanish Citizens for Mexicali – has been supported by several community, business, education, worship, environmental and Pro Life associations, as well as some nonprofit organizations.
Irma Mendoza, President of the San Marcos and Villafontana Neighbors Committee, told La Voz newspaper that the march is nonpartisan.
Those taking part in the event seek to show their commitment to work with the authorities to address crime.
Luis Treviño, with the Public Safety and Justice Commission of the Entrepreneurial Confederation of Mexicali, told the newspaper that the state must modify its strategy against crime after the Aug. 12 incidents.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
