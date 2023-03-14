LAW ENFORCEMENT
Five nabbed for false imprisonment
Five individuals were arrested Saturday morning for allegedly committing false imprisonment of a 26-year-old victim.
The incident took place in the Hacienda de Castilla area on March 11.
A reporting party told the police about the incident by dialing 9-1-1.
The suspects allegedly threatened the victim with knives and a machete. The victim was forced to get on board a gray Ford Fiesta with taxi logos.
Police agents found and arrested the five individuals allegedly involved in the case. The suspects were identified as Antonio, 43, Edgar, 33, David, 37, Aleida, 42, and Jose Alfredo, 36.
The police found four knives and a machete inside the vehicle. The suspects, weapons, and vehicle were turned to the state Attorney General's office.
CRIME
Teenager shot to death
A teenager was shot to death Friday by another teenager, according to media reports.
The incident was reported at 7:38 p.m., March 10, at the Ejido Quico Santana rural town.
The victim was identified as Antonio, 18.
According to the report, a woman arrived at a police substation located in the Ejido Toluca. The woman transported the victim in a burgundy Honda Civic. The woman asked the police for help for her nephew.
Red Cross paramedics arrived at the scene and declared the teenager dead.
The woman told the police her nephew arrived at her residence with an abdominal injury allegedly caused by a minor nicknamed "Mono," 16.
The police were able to find and arrest the suspect, who was eventually transported to the Police Headquarters and eventually to the State Attorney General's office.
Union office robbery suspect caught
State police officers arrested a man allegedly involved in a college union office robbery.
The state Attorney General’s office said state agents caught Daniel “N,” no age reported, who allegedly robbed the Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC) Union office, located at Colonia Magisterial Independencia area, along with another individual.
The robbery was reported on Tuesday, February 14.
The suspects allegedly arrived at the scene and brandished firearms, taking 80,000 pesos, or a little over $4,000 USD. The suspects fled on a yellow Chevrolet Aveo that was driven by a third individual.
A state judge indicted Daniel for the robbery and decided to keep the arrested suspect in prison during the trial.
The judge gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Woman dies in traffic accident
A woman died early Sunday during a traffic accident reported in southern Mexicali.
The incident occurred on March 12 at the intersection of De Las Aves Avenue and General Santiago Vidaurri Street in the Fraccionamiento Lagos del Sol area.
The victim, who was only identified as Vianey, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Gerardo Alberto “N,” 37.
According to a police report, the driver was driving eastbound by General Santiago Vidaurri Street. Before arriving at the intersection the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle turned over after hitting the curb of the median division.
Both the driver and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle.
Red Cross paramedics declared the woman dead on the scene. The police did not report the driver's health conditions.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
