POLITICS
Former city councilman speaks about arrest
A former Mexicali City Council member who was arrested over the weekend while allegedly driving under the influence and in alleged possession of a firearm spoke about the issue on social media.
In a video shared in his Facebook page, Ramón Abraham Medina said his arrest occurred early Saturday while driving back from his business.
The politician said he and his family own several businesses, including an event center from which he was driving back home when the arrest occurred.
Medina, who said in a separate video the weekend was “hard” for him and his family, added that while minding his business, he has been robbed and assaulted. That has led the former National Action Party member to carry the .22 caliber weapon.
The passenger who was also arrested is the former councilman’s employee, Medina said.
Medina admitted in the video having drunk a couple beers the night of the arrest.
After being detained for 48 hours, he said he is now preparing for trial.
Medina denied having requested any special favor while detained, and thanked those who worried about him.
WATER
Researcher questions irrigation district management
A researcher said recently the authorities must keep an eye on Mexicali’s Irrigation District 014 that is considered the most corrupt in the country.
Pedro Moctezuma, a researcher with the Iztapalapa Campus of the Metropolitan Autonomous University, made the statements during the recently held Water Research Symposium of the Colegio de la Frontera Norte anniversary event.
The expert said the state will see an additional reduction of water allotment given the longest running drought in the last century and the hardest in 1,200 years.
Moctezuma asked authorities, farmers and residents to keep an eye out in the district as water received by Mexicali mirrors the water sent by Mexico from Rio Grande.
The researcher alleged only big consumers receive the benefits of the Colorado River in Mexicali.
The irrigation district speculates with the water allotted and does not benefit small or medium-sized producers, Moctezuma said.
The community must see if the irrigation district is vertically managed by officials or the National Water Commission.
According to Moctezuma, the local district is well known nationwide for its practices as local authorities know exactly where water is illegally extracted.
Local producer Santos Estrada told La Voz newspaper that alfalfa production – which requires high amounts of water – increased from 9,000 hectares to 40,000 hectares in 15 years due to the increased demand in the US.
Moctezuma alleged the authorities are not transparent in terms of water management.
ECONOMY
Inflation increases poverty
High inflation rates led Baja California’s economy to an increase of poverty in the second quarter of 2022, according to an agency report.
The National Assessment Center said poverty increased 20 percent while the number of people who sought jobs also climbed as home expenditures observed a hike as well.
In the meantime, the Center of Economic Studies of Baja California reported that poverty levels went up from 17.8 percent in the first quarter of the year to 19.5 percent in the second quarter.
In the first half of August, the yearly inflation rate in Baja California increased 10.01 percent – the highest among the border states, La Crónica newspaper reported.
Mexicali observed an inflation rate of 16 percent – the highest in 23 years.
STATE
Megan’s Law-like registration
begins
The state of Baja California will have a Megan’s Law-like registration in the next future after the government issued the regulations to list sexual offenders.
Such registration has already been set in Baja California’s State Development Plan for the next six years.
The regulations were issued over the weekend in the state’s periodical – the equivalent of the U.S. Federal Register. This allows state agencies to begin the first stage of the registration.
State Secretary of Government Catalino Zavala said protestors have demanded the launch of a sexual offender registration.
According to the official, the online platform will be under the charge of the state Judiciary Branch and the state Commission of the Penitentiary System.
Zavala said the registration seeks to stop violence against women, including female minors.
The registration will include those convicted of sex crimes like rape, harassment, pedophilia, possession of infant pornography, sexual tourism and others.
Those included in the registration will remain on the list the same time of their sentencing.
Zavala said the registration seeks to provide residents a tool to know about those convicted of sex crimes and help them make better risk-preventive decisions.
Registration will include names, aliases, nationality, mugs, type of crime committed, sentencing terms and date of birth of those convicted.
The Department of Government has five days to launch the registration’s website after the regulations’ issuance.
Zavala said the Institute of Transparency, the Assembly and the Human Rights Commission will also contribute with building the website.
EDUCATION
Teachers suspend strike
Unionized teachers decided Monday to suspend a week-long strike after an agreement was reached with the Department of Education.
According to media reports, the agreement included the payment of long overdue salaries to interim teachers in two weeks.
State Education Workers Union Secretary General Héctor Lara said the Baja California government owes teachers 47 million pesos or little over $2 million in salaries.
At the same time, the state has agreed to hire and unionize around 750 teachers.
If the state fails to comply with the deadline, the union plans to demand a meeting with Gov. Marina Avila.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
