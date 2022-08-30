POLICE
Former councilman arrested
A former Mexicali City Council member was arrested while driving under the influence and in alleged possession of a firearm.
The arrest of Ramon Abraham, a National Action Party member, was reported by La Voz newspaper.
The arrest took place early Saturday in the intersection of Magisterio Street and Rio Cañas Street.
Police officers stopped the driver of a black Honda who was driving in excess of speed.
Police agents found the driver was under the influence.
The police found a .22 caliber handgun, the newspaper said.
The police also arrested passenger Jorge, 56.
The suspects were transported to the police headquarters.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Man sought for homicide apprehended in Sinaloa state
A man who had an outstanding arrest warrant was apprehended in the state of Sinaloa, the state Attorney General’s office said.
The suspect was identified as Oscar Daniel, no age reported.
According to the authorities, the suspect was allegedly involved in an October 2020 homicide that occurred west of Mexicali.
The authorities received a report about the body of a man that was found in a canal.
The agency said the suspect worked in a site that was rented for parties.
At the site, the suspect and the victim had an argument that led Oscar Daniel to assault the victim with a knife.
The suspect then took the body to the canal.
CRIME
Man killed while defending a woman
A man was killed early Sunday by another man after allegedly defending a woman, according to media reports.
The incident was reported to the authorities at 5 a.m. in a private hospital located at the intersection of Fourth Street and Rio Tamazula Avenue.
The victim was identified as Edgar Adrian Soto Araujo, 32. The victim was transported to the hospital by his wife and a friend.
The victim's wife told the police her husband tried to stop an argument another couple was having at a party.
The suspect brandished a knife and injured the victim in the stomach.
The suspect was identified as Iván Mendívil, who resides in the El Condor area.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Driver dies of heart attack, crashes taco stand
A driver who died Saturday of a heart attack crashed into a taco stand in the Colonia Orizaba area.
The incident was reported by media outlets at the intersection of Checoslovaquia Avenue and Luis Echeverría Street.
The incident left a 27-year-old female customer injured, La Crónica newspaper reported. The woman was transported to the General Hospital with an injury in a leg.
The dead driver was identified only as Fernando, 55.
The man was driving a white 1998 Toyota Sienna when he had a cardiac arrest.
The driver's body was transported to the State Coroner's office where an autopsy was made.
POLITICS
Lawmakers approve bill to include candidate pictures in ballots
State lawmakers approved a bill that, if enacted, would allow election authorities to include candidate pictures in ballots.
The bill was approved 23-1 and was previously voted in favor by legislators with the Commission of Government, Legislation and Constitutional Affairs.
The bill was originally introduced by Assemblyman César Adrian Gonzalez back in November.
The lawmaker said senior citizens and people with sight issues or the poorly educated can make mistakes while voting.
Gonzalez said the states of Puebla, San Luis Potosí and Querétaro include candidate pictures in voting ballots.
CRIME
Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, victim released
A man was arrested Friday for allegedly keeping a male victim against his will, the state Department of Public Safety said.
According to the authorities, the suspect was identified as Jose Carlos, 38, of Mexicali.
The agency said a report was made to 9-1-1 about a shooting in the Colonia Bellavista, close to Mexicali Prison.
Upon arriving, the police found the suspect in front of a vehicle and the victim inside.
Mexicali Police officers and Red Cross paramedics also arrived at the scene as the victim had assault injuries.
The agency said the suspect had a criminal background related to cases of causing disturbance, possession of prohibited weapons, fighting in public ways, and trespassing.
The vehicle, a description of which was not provided, was allegedly involved in a robbery.
EDUCATION
State purchases 945 air conditioning units
A state official said close to 1,000 air conditioning units for classrooms were purchased. However, an uncertain number of schools will get those units until October-- once summer is gone.
According to the state Department of Public Education the agency purchased 945 units for Mexicali and San Felipe schools.
The authorities spent over $2 million on the air conditioning units.
Secretary of Education Gerardo Solis said the expenditure was made in order to make sure schools work under the best conditions.
The state official said some of those units will not be installed until October, depending on school needs.
In the meantime, students will get classes on a hybrid basis while rotating students among classrooms.
Arturo Bojorquez
