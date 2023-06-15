COURTS
Former employee obtains a writ of protection
A former employee accused of embellishment of three million pesos in city funds obtained a writ of protection from a federal judge.
The ruling momentarily suspends the agreement signed between the City of Mexicali and the former employee, who was mandated to make monthly payments to repay the funds.
Defense attorney Fernando Rosales told La Voz newspaper the ruling was based on grounds of lack of proper defense from the former employee.
Jesús Enrique was the sole responsible party in the November 2019 embezzlement of about $176,470 USD, although several then-appointed officials were involved in the issue.
The defense attorney recently filed a case complaint against former Mexicali Wellbeing Director and Assemblywoman Alejandra Ang. The lawmaker said the complaint was filed for politically motivated reasons.
Rosales said the public defense attorney appointed to the case did not have adequate preparation.
According to the defense attorney, his client was not prepared for the evidentiary hearing. The federal judge will now review the case before sentencing.
The newspaper said the embezzled funds were deposited into a Banco Azteca bank account whose owner has not been disclosed.
The former employee has continuously assured his innocence in the case.
ENTERTAINMENT
Christian Nodal concert announced
Mexican Regional singer Christian Nodal will perform next week at Mexicali’s Plaza de Toros Calafia bull ring.
The concert is part of the artist’s Foraji2 Tour.
Nodal, of Sonora, Mexico, and who recently became a father along with Argentinian singer Cazzu, will perform on Friday, June 23.
Recently, the 24-year-old singer performed in Madrid, Spain, becoming the first Mexican artist with a sold-out concert at the WiZink Center.
Tickets can be purchased at Araiza Inn Hotel or online at filavip.vip/es-MX/Evento/737.
CITY
Binational water event announced
The City of Mexicali and the Autonomous University of Baja California will hold a binational water event next week focused on stakeholders.
La Crónica newspaper reported the event has been scheduled for Thursday, June 22.
Mexicali Director of Economic Development Victor Hugo Delgado recalled this is the second year the U.S. has cut water allocation to Mexico. This year, the cut was 125 million cubic meters of the 1.8 billion cubic meters allocated.
The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the University Theater.
Water availability and management, drought, and short-term perspectives are some of the topics addressed at the event.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Third homicide suspect caught in Sinaloa
A third fugitive sought by state police officers was found and arrested in Sinaloa, the State Attorney General’s office said.
The authorities said state police agents arrested Noe Fabian “N,” no age disclosed, for the March 2019 murder case.
According to the agency, the suspect allegedly killed Roberto “N,” whose body was found burned in the Fraccionamiento Condesa area.
Without any elaboration, the state agency said detectives determined the suspect presumably killed the victim and eventually burned the corpse.
An arrest warrant was issued by a state judge in August 2021.
The suspect was found and arrested on June 9. State police officers took the suspect under custody and transported Noe Fabian back to Mexicali.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
