POLITICS
Former Governor cited for
indictment hearing
Former Baja California Governor Jaime Bonilla was cited for an indictment hearing Aug. 15, state Attorney General Iván Carpio said.
The state official said some of those cited for the hearing can decide to appear in court or not.
According to media reports, Bonilla decided to skip appearing in court based on a special legal shield that protects elected officials.
Bonilla assured he is still a Senator although an electoral court ruled the opposite.
Attorney General Carpio said those who prefer to ignore the citation could see an arrest warrant issued instead.
Bonilla and several other former state officials have been accused of crimes related to a contract with a private company to develop a solar plant to provide energy for the Tijuana aqueduct.
The project did not come to fruition due to lack of federal and municipal permits.
However, the company still charged the state as set for by in the contract.
The project would have led to a 12 billion pesos or $600 billion debt.
Carpio said the agency has evidence to accuse the former Governor and former state officials.
“This is not a political issue,” Carpio said. “This is an issue of probable acts of corruption.”
CRIME
Corpse found inside vehicle trunk
The body of a man was found Wednesday morning inside the trunk of a vehicle in the Colonia Hidalgo area, according to media reports.
The incident was reported to the police at 8 a.m.
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil said police officers observed the victim’s legs in the back seat.
Police officers thought three corpses were inside the vehicle.
However, state police officers confirmed only one body inside the vehicle.
The police detained an unidentified individual who was the presumed vehicle owner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Legislation needed for vehicle
part theft
Even though the theft of vehicle parts like catalytic converters has seen a significant increase in Mexicali, no complaints can be filed due to lack of legislation.
This leaves suspects released although nabbed in alleged possession of stolen vehicle parts, Mexicali Committee of Public Safety Chairman Angel Zaizar told La Voz newspaper.
The businessman said victims must file complaints as authorities have arrested members of criminal bands who are released from custody due to lack of complaints.
Zaizar expressed his support for the recent introduction of a bill that seeks to consider vehicle part theft as a crime.
However, the committee chairman said the authorities need to work on prevention measures.
Also, legislation is needed to regulate vehicle part recycling businesses that are buying stolen parts.
Zaizar said the city has shown little interest to enforce part sales in businesses.
Mexicali Police recently said every single day the city records up to four cases of theft of catalytic converters – a priced part due to the platinum and other metals these parts contain.
IMMIGRATION
Hundreds of immigrants affected by shelter closures
The closing of at least three shelters has affected about 400 immigrants that were left homeless.
Activist Altagracia Tamayo, manager of the Cobina shelter, told La Crónica newspaper that if the Mexican government does not provide the needed support, shelter issues will not change.
Mexican government delegate in Baja California Alejandro Ruiz recently said Mexico has provided funds to shelters.
Tamayo said 31 families were forced to move to Tijuana after the closure of shelters, while some others were admitted in other shelters and few decided to cross the border.
The activist expects immigrants to return to Mexicali once summer is gone. However, after closing shelters it is difficult for their reopening, Tamayo added.
“We need the government to help us pay energy bills, water bills, rent” Tamayo said, by adding that past administrations provided more help to shelters.
The government last helped pay energy bills in February, the activist said.
Activist Sergio Tamai, who manages the Hotel Del Migrante shelter, led Wednesday a march by Civic Center streets with dozens of immigrants to demand support increase and the extension of municipal shelters schedules.
Also, the activist asked the authorities to install mobile three restrooms in different parts of the city.
The immigrants, all of them deported Mexican citizens, demanded city officials to hold negotiations to discuss the issue.
COURTS
Man sentenced for girl’s rape case
A man was sentenced by a state judge to 23 years in prison for the case of sexual abuse of a 5-year-old girl.
The state Attorney General’s office said Octavio Alán Martínez Márquez was sentenced for aggravated rape and sexual abuse of a minor of less than 14 years of age.
The authorities said in April 2018 the suspect and the victim were in a Fraccionamiento Lomas Altas area home in southern Mexicali.
The victim was the suspect’s fiancée’s daughter.
In May 2019, the suspect inappropriately touched the girl once again, the agency said.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
