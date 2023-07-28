COURTS
Former state officials’ case goes to trial
The case against five former state officials involved in the so-called largest solar plant in Latin America will go to trial.
The case also involves a Next Energy company representative, La Voz newspaper reported.
The complaint was originally filed in March 2021 – just months after the departure of Governor Jaime Bonilla.
The solar plant was expected to provide energy for the Tijuana aqueduct, however, the project failed due to lack of city and federal permits. The bank involved in the matter charged the state millions of pesos every month based on contract terms.
After a seven-hour hearing held on Wednesday, July 26, the judge decided to move the trial forward.
Originally, the complaint included former Secretary of Infrastructure and Urban Development Karen Postlethwaite and former Secretary of the Treasury Rodolfo Castro, but those cases were temporarily dismissed.
Prosecutors plan to present 8 testimonials as evidence along with dozens of documents and 11 additional pieces of evidence.
A hearing date has not been scheduled.
Prosecutors seek a 28-year prison term, according to the newspaper. Defendants are accused of illegal use of attributions and embezzlement.
The state is also seeking payment of 123.7 million pesos or $7.2 million USD paid to the company for building the solar plant.
Earlier this month, another defendant agreed to collaborate in the case by providing evidence against the former state secretaries, the newspaper reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State reports 76 foreign fugitives apprehended
As of July, the state has reported 76 foreign fugitives arrested in Baja California by International Liaison agents with the State Citizen Security Force.
The state Department of Public Safety said the arrests were thanks to intelligence and information exchange with U.S. authorities.
Secretary Leopoldo Aguilar highlighted the importance of coordination with other law enforcement agencies, especially with those of the United States to arrest those who attempt to hide in Baja California and commit crimes.
Of those arrested, 42 were found in Mexicali. The agency also arrested 24 fugitives in Tijuana, seven in Rosarito Beach, and three in Ensenada.
According to the agency, 25 were sought for drug smuggling, 15 for probation violation, seven for homicide, two for attempted homicide, 11 for human smuggling, two for robbery, and one for gun possession.
Last year, the agency reported 53 foreign fugitives arrested.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.