Former state officials indicted
Seven former state officials of the Governor Jaime Bonilla administration were indicted by a judge for criminal use of government abilities.
Prosecutors with the state Attorney General’s office filed complaints against former state Secretary of Government Amador Rodríguez, as well as former Secretary of Infrastructure Karen Postlethwaite, three former Executive Officers, a former Secretary of the Treasury, and a former Secretary of Water Management.
The suspects were allegedly involved in the signing of an agreement with private company Next Energy, to build the largest solar farm in Latin America in order to produce enough energy for the Tijuana aqueduct.
Although the project never came to fruition due to lack of city and federal permits, Banca Afirme Bank charged the state over $6 million. The cash was paid through federal funds included in the agreement.
Former Sec. Rodríguez denied having signed the agreement while former Gov. Bonilla was excluded from the complaint due to the legal shield that protects him as senator.
The cases of four former state officials and an executive with Next Energy were delayed due to processing issues.
BORDER
Hundreds of Venezuelan immigrants deported
Several hundred of Venezuelan immigrants have been deported to Baja California after the U.S. and Mexico agreed to apply Title 42 to those arriving irregularly from the South American country.
Mexico’s government delegate in Baja California, Alejandro Ruiz, told La Voz newspaper these deported immigrants will not be deported back to their country– at least not in the near future.
Deported Venezuelans have seven-day permits to remain in Mexico in order to regularize their stay through humanitarian visas, he said. The option is to voluntarily return to Venezuela. The first group of deported Venezuelans arrived a week ago.
The U.S. has deported up to 200 Venezuelans in a single day, with some of them being transported to Mexicali. La Crónica newspaper reported about 650 Venezuelans were deported as of last week.
State Secretary of Government Catalino Zavala said dozens have been transported to Mexicali. The state official added that the Department of Wellbeing has been working to house deported immigrants in shelters.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said the city has seen about 1,400 immigrants arriving in recent days, with 85 percent of them being families.
The city plans to open more shelters if needed, the mayor said. However, the mayor made it clear the city has no funds to house additional immigrants. Bustamante also said city facilities cannot be used as shelters any longer.
– Arturo Bojórquez
