CRIME
Four caught for kidnapping
Four individuals were arrested early on Wednesday, June 7, for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a victim, the state Department of Public Safety said.
According to the agency, police officers heard a person yelling from a Villas del Colorado area home.
The residence is located by Misión Santa Lucía Street. Upon arrival, police officers observed through a window a teenager who was tied by the hands and feet.
Two other individuals were allegedly assaulting the victim. Police officers entered the property.
According to the authorities, two individuals attempted to flee. However, neighbors helped the police to find and arrest the suspects in another home yard a few blocks ahead of the scene.
The agency said one of the suspects was allegedly in possession of 17.4 grams of methamphetamine.
The police arrested Héctor Raúl “N,” 24, of Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, Raúl “N,” 34, of Mexicali, Carlos Ayrton “N,” 28, of Mexicali, and Edgar “N,” 35, of Mexico City.
The suspects were turned over to the state Attorney General’s office for processing while the victim was assisted by paramedics.
The victim had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the agency.
COURTS
Two indicted for domestic violence
State judges separately indicted two men for their presumed involvement in domestic violence cases.
The state Attorney General’s office said in one of the cases Espiridion “N,” no age reported, was indicted for the May 21 incident.
According to the agency, the suspect allegedly arrived at the victim’s Colonia Luis Donaldo Colosio area home. The suspect allegedly threatened to burn down the home.
The judge declined to allow a bailout of the suspect and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
Manuel “N” was indicted in the second case for the May 22 incident.
The suspect presumably arrived at the victim’s Colonia Carbajal area home and threatened to kill the victim with a golf club.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during the trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
COURTS
Man accused of vehicle theft
A man who was arrested while driving a motorcycle reported stolen was indicted by a state judge.
The state Attorney General’s office said Jorge Bernardo “N,” no age reported, was indicted for the January 14 theft of a black 2022 Honda motorcycle.
The theft took place across from a store located in the Villa Florida area.
In a separate case, a judge indicted Manuel Alejandro “N,” no age disclosed. The suspect allegedly stole a white 2006 Chevrolet 2500 with California plates from the Colonia Solidaridad area.
The incident reportedly occurred back in October by Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard. The suspect was also indicted for the November 2022 case.
Police officers chased the suspect while driving a black 1996 Honda Civic through the streets of the Colonia Pueblo Nuevo area.
The suspect abandoned the vehicle back then, the authorities said. The vehicle was reported stolen in September.
The judge ruled to keep both suspects in prison during the trial.
STATE
Governor announces tourism program
On Wednesday, June 7, Baja California Governor Marina Avila announced a new tourism program aimed at low-income families.
In a press conference held in Rosarito Beach, the Governor unveiled the Corazones Viajeros program, or “Traveling Hearts,” which will also include senior residents, students, and people with disabilities.
Gov. Avila said the program seeks to provide an opportunity to travel through different Baja California cities for those who are financially unable to do so.
The program includes 18 destinations. In Mexicali, the project consists of touring the Chinesca area and the Gulf of California beaches of San Felipe, as well as a desert winery.
Those interested must go to the Department of Tourism, schedule their tour, file an application, and obtain a travel pass. Every tour can serve up to 40 people.
Tours will take place during weekends in two different seasons – May through July and September through December. The tours include transportation, travel insurance, food, and souvenirs.
Several state agencies are taking part in the program.
State Secretary of Tourism Miguel Aguiñiga said the authorities expect to benefit up to 5,000 residents.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
