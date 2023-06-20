CRIME
Four caught with firearms, vehicle reported stolen
Four individuals, including a woman, were arrested after a police chase where the four were cruising in a vehicle that was reported stolen and a couple of firearms were involved.
Two of the suspects involved in the incident were in alleged possession of firearms, the agency said.
The suspects were identified as William “N,” 28, Miguel Angel “N,” 23, and Alexis “N,” 22, the three of Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, and Melissa “N,” 23, of Mexicali. The state Department of Public Safety said the suspects were nabbed in the Colonia Flores Magón area by state police officers.
The agency said the BMW was reported stolen on March 5 in the U.S.
The agency said police officers observe a white BMW whose driver ignored a stop sign by Venustiano Carranza Boulevard. Police agents attempted to stop the driver, who ignored commands.
The agency said two individuals allegedly tried to block officers with a Ford F-150, however the police agents were able to move forward with the chase of the BMW. The truck driver joined the chase as well.
State police officers were able to stop both drivers at the intersection of Carranza Boulevard and Cetys Avenue.
The police reportedly found 137 marijuana cigarettes and 68 bags with 69.34 grams of cocaine, three radios, a black shirt with logos of a law enforcement agency, a Mexican and a Russian flag, special police gloves, a 9mm firearm and a .40 caliber firearm, seven firearm magazines, 32 ammunition cartridges, and a bullet casing inside the Ford.
The suspects, along with the seized items, were turned over to the state Attorney General’s office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boy drowns in pool
An 8-year-old boy died Sunday after drowning in an aquatic park, according to media reports.
La Crónica newspaper said the incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. on June 18 at the El Barco Aquatic Park located by the Santa Isabel Highway in the Colonia Hacienda de Zempoala area.
Mexicali Police officers were deployed to the scene after receiving a report about an injured boy. Upon arrival, the police found an unconscious minor who accidentally fell into the pool's deepest side.
Mexicali Fire Department paramedics arrived and provided CPR to the minor.
The boy was transported to the General Hospital where the minor was declared dead.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Man arrested for threats
State police officers arrested a man who allegedly threatened to kill his ex-fiancé.
The state Department of Public Safety said the agency received a report about the suspect in the Valle del Pedregal area.
The victim's son told state police officers the suspect allegedly assaulted the woman and threatened to kill them.
The police arrested Josué “N,” 41, of Nayarit, Mexico.
The suspect was turned over to the state Attorney General's office for processing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vehicle passenger dies in a traffic accident
The passenger of a vehicle engulfed in flames after a traffic accident died early Sunday, according to media reports.
The incident was reported at 5:55 a.m. on June 18 by the Kilometer 16 Mark of the Reforma Canal in the Colonia Pacífico area.
A reporting party told the police about a black Honda Accord that was engulfed in flames. Mexicali Fire Department staff said the vehicle started on fire after the driver lost control of the car and impacted an energy meter.
Witnesses told the police the driver was about 20 years of age and was dressed in a red shirt, blue slacks, and black cap.
The police unsuccessfully searched for the driver.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker calls for femicide suicide legislation
A state lawmaker called colleagues to legislate regarding femicide suicide in the Penal Code.
The proposal calls to penalize those convicted of inducing women to commit suicide.
Assemblywoman Araceli Geraldo, of the National Regeneration Movement Party, introduced a bill that if enacted would amend the Penal Code of Baja California.
The lawmaker said femicides committed by men are included in the Penal Code. However, in some instances, femicide cases are not enforced based on the fact victims presumably commit suicide.
Geraldo said in some of these cases suspects psychologically or emotionally induce suicide.
Those convicted of femicide suicide would be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
The National System of Public Safety reported violence against women increased between 2021 and 2022.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
