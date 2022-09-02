COURTS
Four indicted for credit union fraud
Four individuals allegedly involved in a fraud case of a teacher credit union were indicted by a state judge, the state Attorney General’s office said.
The suspects were presumably involved in the $151.8 million fraud of the Caja Magisterial Credit Union, the agency said.
Judge Fernando Serrano indicted Minette Aileen Carrillo, José Alfredo Bustos Chef, Consuelo Dalila Carrillo Tirado and Delber Daniel Medina Carrillo.
According to the agency, the credit union was originally established as a business in which investors (mostly teachers) could invest their money and get significant earnings.
However, victims (mainly teachers and retired teachers) were unable to recover their invested money.
Victims filed complaints with the Attorney General’s office after seeing their investments disappear.
Some of those affected by the alleged fraud had already died, according to media reports.
The judge decided to keep the suspects out of custody, but they must check in at the court every month. Suspects were also ordered to remain in Mexico.
Also, the judge decided not to indict the credit union nor a company named Grupo Aldeco.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Millions in medications lost
Close to $10 million in medications purchased by the past administration were lost after passing the expiration date, a state official said.
Secretary of Public Health Adrian Medina said in November the agency recorded a loss of a quarter of that medication. Since then, the state has recorded medication with a value of about $7 million that passed the expiration date.
Some of that medication was about to serve specific illnesses.
All of medication was purchased during Governor Jaime Bonilla’s administration.
According to the state official, the agency is investigating the issue to determine if there is liability incurred in by former officials.
Medina denied that any of the medication purchased during the administration has reached the expiration date.
State lawmakers have called the secretary to report about the issue in the Legislature.
CRIME
Armed driver nabbed in western Mexicali
A Jalisco man was caught by state police officers west of Mexicali while driving a vehicle in which the authorities found a firearm.
The state Department of Public Safety said officers were patrolling the Santa Isabel area when they found the driver of a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta.
The suspect was identified as Oscar Manuel, 27, of Puerto Vallarta.
The authorities said a 9 mm caliber handgun loaded with a magazine and nine rounds of ammunition were found inside the vehicle.
The suspect was turned to the Mexican Attorney General’s office.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
