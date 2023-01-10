LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fugitive teacher nabbed in Cancun
A teacher who was accused by over a dozen Mexicali parents for sexual abuse of students was found and arrested in Cancun.
The state Attorney General's office of the state of Quintana Roo said in a statement Ricardo Roberto Acuña Angles was arrested over the weekend.
The agency said Acuña Angles was arrested at the Fraccionamiento Jardines del Sur area during an operation held by state police officers and Marine personnel. The suspect was a teacher at Leona Vicario Elementary School and was accused of sexual abuse and pederasty.
According to the agency, staff with the Baja California Attorney General's office requested help for the arrest after learning Acuña Angles' whereabouts.
The Baja California Attorney General's office offered a 500,000 pesos reward for information leading to the teacher's arrest.
The suspect was able to flee from Mexicali after the school's principal failed to report the sexual abuse complaints with the police.
CRIME
Man shot to death at home
A man was shot to death Saturday evening at his Fraccionamiento Villas de Alarcón area home.
The incident was reported to the police on January 7 at 8:51 p.m. by Cerezal Avenue, according to media outlet reports.
Upon arrival, police officers were told by a friend of the victim, who was identified as Michael Esteban, 24, while entering the home he observed the victim falling into the floor. The victim had a shotgun wound in the chest, the police said.
Red Cross paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Group of hikers shot at
Unknown individuals shot at a group of 10 hikers Saturday morning, January 7, in the Colonia La Rumorosa area, according to media outlet reports.
The incident was reported to the police at 11:31 a.m. in the Cerro Teta de la India mount, La Voz newspaper said.
According to the report, the group was hiking in the area when suspects arrived in about eight pickup trucks. The suspects began shooting at the hikers, the report says.
The hikers hid behind the mount and were able to avoid getting injured. No injuries were reported during the shooting.
Police officers and military personnel arrived to protect the hikers, however police were unable to find the suspects.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker introduces suicidal femicide bill
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that seeks to include in the Penal Code the crime of suicidal femicide.
Assemblywoman Dunnia Montserrat Murillo, of the Morena majority party, said the bill seeks to convict those who instigate or help a woman commit suicide.
The legislator said Baja California fights against violent acts against women.
However, the Assemblywoman admitted state law does not include provisions to punish those who help women to take their own lives.
“Desperation, depression, and psychological trauma caused by violence reduce women's self-esteem,” the lawmaker said. “After not finding hope or a reason to continue living, leads (women) to take their own lives.”
The proposal, if enacted, would give sentences of up to a decade to those convicted for inducting, forcing or helping a suicidal woman.
CULTURE
Former state building declared cultural heritage
The state of Baja California published a decree that declares the former state building as cultural heritage.
Such facilities have been the Autonomous University of Baja California Dean's Office for years.
The declaration was first authorized by the Council of Cultural Heritage after a thorough process.
The petition was first introduced in 2018, Secretary of Cultural Arts Alma Delia Abrego said in a statement.
Months ago the agency declared the Calabaceado dancing as cultural heritage and is expecting to declare Charrería as well.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
