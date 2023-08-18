STATE
Lawmaker included in gender-based violators list
A state left-leaning lawmaker will be included in the gender-based violators’ list for his harsh remarks against Governor Marina Avila.
The Baja California State Counsel’s office said in a prepared statement Assemblyman Marco Antonio Blásquez Salinas, with the Worker’s Party that belongs to the governing coalition, was found by the Mexican Electoral Court guilty of gender-based political violence.
An appeal was filed by a third party with the regional court, but the federal court ratified the sentence for symbolic violence.
Such remarks were made public in the lawmaker’s television show “Entre Columnas” which is broadcast by former Baja California Governor Jaime Bonilla’s network.
State Counsel Juan José Pon said the remarks were initially reviewed before filing a complaint.
Pon highlighted the sentence that sets a “clear and precise” precedent to stop expressions against equality and the right of women to live free of violence.
The state’s lawyer said public officials must comply with the law and avoid making violent remarks that put others at risk.
ENVIRONMENT
State official responds to water allocation cut
A state water official said Baja California is ready for the water allocation cut announced days ago by the International Water and Boundary Commission.
Secretary of Water Management and Protection Armando Samaniego said the reduction in water allocation is not expected to affect water delivery for human consumption in Baja California.
The state has already launched a strategic plan to address the issue that includes investing funds approved by the so-called, multi-million Green Bond.
The water allocation reduction was set by the U.S. Department of Interior based on Lake Mead water levels.
Sec. Samaniego said Colorado River Lower Basin states will see a 6.8% water allocation reduction for next year.
The state official assured Baja California is working on conservation measures to improve water warehousing and to protect residents.
ASSEMBLY
Legitimate defense bill approved in legislative commission
A bill that seeks to allow legitimate defense was approved by state lawmakers with a legislative commission.
The bill that was introduced back in January by Assemblywoman Michel Sánchez, would modify the Baja California Penal Code and the Law of Women’s Access to a Life free of Violence.
Legislative consultants reported the bill matches the Mexican constitution and can move forward through the legislative process.
Lawmakers also approved the commission’s calendar.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Three women die in fire
Three women died Thursday morning after a residential fire occurred in the Ejido Oaxaca rural town.
La Voz newspaper said the incident was reported to the Mexicali Fire Department at 10:00 a.m. on August 17.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the apartment building engulfed in flames.
After extinguishing the fire, the firefighters found the three burned bodies – two were found inside a bedroom and the third in the yard.
The apartment complex is commonly used by seasonal farm workers.
The Fire Department said the cause of the fire that consumed four bedrooms is still unknown.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
