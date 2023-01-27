PUBLIC SAFETY
Girl dies in fire
A girl died Wednesday afternoon when her home got engulfed in flames hours after a boy passed away during a fire. The girl died after inhaling smoke, the victim’s mother said.
The incident was reported to the police at 2:00 p.m. on January 25 in a residence located at the Fraccionamiento Lagos del Sol area in Southern Mexicali.
The victim was identified as Sofia Daniela, 2 years of age.
The mother told the authorities she detected smoke coming from the girl’s bedroom, however, the woman was unable to immediately open the locked door. Neighbors helped the mother extract the minor from the bedroom.
The girl was transported by Mexicali Fire Department paramedics but succumbed to the injuries while en route to the General Hospital.
Two fire engines arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire.
The death occurred about half a day after a boy died in a residential fire in the Fraccionamiento Condesa area in a separate and unrelated house fire incident.
IMMIGRATION
State repatriates thousands of minor immigrants
The state of Baja California has deported about 4,000 minor immigrants back to their countries of origin or to their home states, a Baja California official said.
Family Development Agency President Mavis Garcia Olmeda told La Crónica newspaper the minors were returned to their families.
The state official said the immigrants were deported from Florida, California, New York, and Illinois to Baja California.
The agency director also said most of the minors who have fled from temporary shelters have been found.
At the same time, the agency works with consulates from other countries and the National Immigration Institute to follow through with the processing of minors.
Garcia Olmeda told the newspaper some minors were dismissed from shelters for other minors after they became adults. Those minors have the goal of crossing into the U.S., the state official said.
As of last year, the state has recorded 37 minors who fled from shelters.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker introduces ZEV bill
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that, if enacted, would mandate all new vehicles purchased by the State of Baja California are zero emissions, or ZEV (zero emissions vehicle).
Assemblyman Cesar Adrian Gonzalez proposed an amendment to the Law of Acquisitions that expects to buy new zero or low-emissions vehicles.
Also, the bill would mandate that all RFPs are open and transparent by unveiling bidding companies’ information about the best sale conditions, similar to the Mexican law regarding the best use of natural resources.
The bill also includes provisions to make it mandatory that all paper purchased by state agencies is recycled.
Assemblyman Gonzalez said if the bill is enacted the state will comply with commitments made by Mexico to address climate change.
A similar bill was approved by Congress recently, the lawmaker said. However, according to Gonzalez the Mexican bill only addresses the ZEV side.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
