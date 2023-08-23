PUBLIC SAFETY
Girl, man found dead in hotel room
A one-year-old girl and a man died in a motel room while a woman and another girl were found unconscious.
La Voz newspaper reported that the incident occurred right after midnight on Monday, August 21, in a hotel located in the Fraccionamiento Pórticos del Valle area by the San Felipe Highway.
Upon arrival, police officers were told by motel staff the couple arrived earlier with the girls in a gray pickup truck.
After 40 minutes of the arrival, a motel staff member realized the vehicle was still on. The pickup truck was observed until 2:30 a.m. when staff arrived in the room.
Staff members observed the girls unconscious and the woman with blood stains in the restroom.
Motel staff members called the police to report the issue.
The man was found half-naked in the vehicle’s seat.
Firefighters with the hazard unit inspected the site in order to determine the room was safe.
The corpses were turned over to the state Coroner’s office while the woman and the girl were transported to the General Hospital for treatment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man nabbed with gun, cash
A man was arrested by state police officers in alleged possession of a handgun and cash, the Department of Public Safety said on Monday, August 21.
The suspect was identified by the agency as Carlos Alejandro “N,” 29, of Mexicali.
According to the agency, the suspect was driving a red 2018 Dodge Ram by the intersection of Manuel Gómez Morín Avenue and San Luis Río Colorado Highway.
The authorities said the suspect ignored a traffic light and was stopped by police agents.
Police agents found a loaded 9mm firearm, 50,000 Mexican pesos and over $5,000 USD inside the vehicle.
The agency said the suspect was unable to produce a firearm registration.
The suspect was arrested and transported to the Mexican Attorney General’s office.
CRIME
Man arrested for sexual abuse of girl
A 28-year-old man was arrested by Mexicali police officers under charges of sexual abuse of a minor.
The arrest took place Sunday evening, August 20, in the Fraccionamiento Rincones de Puebla area in southeastern Mexicali.
The agency said the suspect was identified only as Jorge. The suspect is the victim's mother's fiancé.
A reporting party requested help from the police at the scene.
Upon arrival, police agents were told the suspect was allegedly seen touching the 11-year-old girl inappropriately.
The suspect was arrested and transported to the Eastern Mexicali Police Substation.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Trio arrested for shooting
Three men who allegedly shot and injured another individual were arrested by state police officers, the Mexicali Police Department said.
The agency said the suspects were identified as Eliu “N,” 39, Vicente “N,” 38, and David “N,” 31.
The police received a report regarding a 21-year-old man with shotgun wounds in the Fraccionamiento Solidaridad Virreyes area in western Mexicali.
Upon arrival, police officers were told by a victim’s family member several shots were heard just outside the residence.
The reporting party told the police his sibling was seen outside the home with an injury to the left leg.
The victim reported to police even having been shot in the leg and having ran to his home blocks away.
According to the police, the victim told agents the suspect was his former brother-in-law, David, who was cruising in a blue Jeep Liberty with two other individuals.
Police agents searched, found, and stopped the suspects. The police said agents found a 9mm handgun inside the vehicle.
The victim identified the suspects, who were transported to the Police Headquarters and turned over to the Attorney General’s office.
CRIME
Man shot to death
A 34-year-old man was found dead with shotgun wounds in southeastern Mexicali.
According to media reports, the incident was reported Sunday, August 20, in the Fraccionamiento Parajes de Puebla area.
The police received a couple of calls regarding a shooting and an injured individual.
The victim was found by police officers in the middle of the street. Police officers confirmed the victim had a single shotgun wound.
State detectives declared the man dead.
No other details were available.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
