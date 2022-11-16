PUBLIC SAFETY
Glass plant structure collapse leaves six injured
Six employees of the Fevisa glass plant got injured Tuesday at noon after a structure collapsed at the site, according to media reports.
The incident was reported at the plant located by the San Felipe Highway in southern Mexicali.
According to the reports, dozens of paramedics, firefighters and first respondents arrived at the scene. However, plant employees stopped emergency personnel from entering the site.
Security guards allowed entrance to a couple Red Cross ambulances and officials of Civil Protection and the Fire Department. The reports say plant staff activated its incident protocol and permitted first respondents to transport injured employees.
According to the reports, Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante also arrived at the scene.
La Voz newspaper reported that four employees had fractures.
REVENUE
State receives funds from illegal vehicle fees
The state of Baja California received 178.2 million pesos, or about $8.9 million USD, in funds from illegal vehicle registration fees.
State Secretary of the Treasury Marco Antonio Moreno said those funds come from a presidential decree announced back in January. Those funds were estimated by the Mexican government as of August.
Over 180,000 vehicles have been registered in Baja California, the secretary added. The city of Mexicali is expected to receive 45.9 million pesos, or over $2 million USD.
Registration is due on December 31.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker proposes recognition of former boxer, congresswoman
A state lawmaker proposed calling the National Sports Commission to recognize a retired boxer and former congresswoman.
Assemblywoman Evelyn Sanchez asked federal authorities to pay homage to Jackie Nava, a Tijuana boxer who announced her retirement last month. Nava was also a Congresswoman with the conservative National Action Party.
Assemblywoman Sánchez said Baja California has been distinguished for being a cradle of great athletes who have been highlighted nationwide and internationally. One of those athletes was Nava, who became the first national bantamweight Champion and eventually became a world champion under the World Boxing Association.
Nava retired last month as standing Super Bantamweight Champion with the World Boxing Council. At 42, Nava – also known as the “Aztec Warrior” – had a record of 38-4, with 16 knockouts.
Sanchez called the national commission to acknowledge Nava’s sports ethics, discipline and leadership. Sanchez also called her colleagues to honor Nava for her trajectory.
“She is a woman who inspires many generations of women in the insecurity context,” Sanchez said. “Our girls need strength in sports.”
– Arturo Bojorquez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.