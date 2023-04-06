HOLIDAYS
Good Friday observed in Baja California
A state official announced most public agencies will shut down on Friday, April 7 to observe Good Friday.
State Executive Officer Rocío López said offices will close at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 as well.
According to the state official, the holiday is observed based on bargaining agreements and state law. López called residents to avoid any issues by requesting online services through the state’s website.
Only public safety, emergency, and healthcare offices will remain open, López said. Activities are expected to resume on Monday, April 10.
COURTS
Man sentenced for rape case
A man who pleaded guilty to a rape case of a minor was sentenced by a state judge to 10 years in prison.
The state Attorney General's office said on Tuesday, April 4, that Jesús Isaías Cabrera Ramirez was sentenced after the defense attorney and prosecutors reached an agreement during last week’s hearing.
The incident for which the individual was sentenced was reported to the police back in February. The incident took place in an eastern Mexicali home.
After detectives found the suspect's identity, a judge issued an arrest warrant.
CRIME
Man nabbed for brandishing firearm at police
A man who allegedly threatened police officers with a firearm was arrested by state police agents.
The suspect was identified as Jesús Adrián “N,” 35, of San Felipe, the state Department of Public Safety said on Tuesday.
The suspect was apprehended at the Fraccionamiento Naranjos area, the agency said.
According to the authorities, a reporting party told police the suspect was allegedly selling drugs in the area.
Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened police officers. The agency said police officers were able to disarm the suspect and put him under arrest.
Police agents seized a revolver loaded with six ammunition cartridges. Among the suspect's belongings, the agents found a bag with 30 grams of methamphetamine and nine bags with 54 grams of marijuana.
The suspect was turned over to the Mexican Attorney General's office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Homicide suspect nabbed in Jalisco indicted
A homicide suspect who was caught in the state of Jalisco weeks ago was indicted by a state judge.
The Attorney General's office said Tuesday José Luis “N,” no age reported, was indicted for the January 5 homicide that occurred in a Colonia Venustiano Carranza area home.
The agency said the victim was found with shotgun wounds and eventually succumbed to the injuries.
Detectives were able to find out the alleged perpetrator of the homicide.
Jalisco state police officers apprehended the suspect weeks ago. José Luis “N” was extradited to Mexicali and booked in prison.
The judge ruled to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors three months to conclude the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
