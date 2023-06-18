SURVEY
Governor flunked in poll
Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda was flunked by state residents, according to a national survey.
Pollster Rubrum reported that the Governor ranks 19th in performance nationwide with an average rating of 5.41 points.
The first three places are occupied by the Governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila, from the PAN; that of Coahuila, Miguel Angel Riquelme (PRI) and that of Nuevo León, Samuel García (Citizen Movement).
In August 2022, Avila Olmeda recorded her worst level with a rating of 4.84, and last March the governor reached her highest level with 5.81 points.
In January, the governor dropped to 26th place nationally among the 32 governors.
Avila Olmeda ranks much lower in terms of safety, as Baja Californians gave the governor an average of 3.83 points.
On this issue, the governor occupies 26th place, being surpassed by her colleagues from the states of Colima, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, and Zacatecas.
In August 2022, the grades of the former Mexicali Mayor dropped to 3.17 points – her lowest in the last year.
Regarding health services, Baja Californians surveyed gave Avila Olmeda an average grade of 4.40 points, ranking 23rd nationally.
The governor received the lowest rating in September with 3.77 points.
CRIME
State highlighted nationwide
A recent Mexican report highlights Baja California nationwide in terms of homicides.
Employer Confederation of Mexicali Chairman Octavio Sandoval said the Mexican Department of Public Safety reported Baja California is one of the six states where 47.6% of homicides were committed.
Baja California is third in terms of homicides – just behind Guanajuato and the State of Mexico.
Sandoval said these figures contradict reports from the State Attorney General’s office disclosed on Wednesday, June 14.
According to Sandoval, five of the seven municipalities of Baja California are among the Top 50 list in homicides in Mexico.
According to the list, Tijuana ranks first in intentional homicides, followed by Ensenada in 15th place, and Mexicali in 26th position. This means that five of the seven municipalities in Baja California, where 99% of the population reside, are among the 50 most violent municipalities countrywide.
When compared to other states – Baja California’s homicide rates per 100,000 inhabitants – the state is the most violent in Mexico, higher than the states of Chihuahua and Guanajuato.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Vandalism causes blackouts
Theft of electric wire has caused blackouts in some city areas, Manufacturing and Industrial National Exportation Council of Mexicali President Joaquin Jimenez said.
So far this year the city has recorded four blackouts caused by vandalism. Jimenez said the topic has been discussed during monthly meetings with representatives of the Federal Electricity Commission.
The council president said Commission officials have denied blackouts are caused by problems with the infrastructure.
According to Jimenez, the Commission has installed additional generators to provide energy as soon as possible in affected areas.
Jimenez said the Commission does not expect any supply issues during summer due to higher demand.
The Commission is expected to open a new 190-megawatt plant that will increase the generating capacity to 2,000 megawatts in order to avoid service interruption for companies as in past years.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers call Mexicali Mayor to report on pavement programs
State lawmakers approved a resolution that calls Mexicali Mayor to report on pavement programs given the conditions of many roads.
The resolution proposal was introduced by Assemblywoman Amintha Briceño, of the conservative National Action Party.
The resolution calls for Mayor Norma Bustamante to report on funds spent this year for street pavement.
The lawmaker provided a list of 20 neighborhoods that report poor street conditions.
Briceño said pavement leads to an improvement in quality of life with lower pollution and illnesses while improving public safety.
The legislator quoted a report from the College of the Northern Border that says less than two-thirds of Mexicali neighborhoods have paved roads.
According to the lawmaker, in her Mexicali district, many streets are in poor conditions due to lack of maintenance which causes issues including traffic accidents and damage to vehicles.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
