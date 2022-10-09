STATE
Governor, lawmaker support extending military holding law enforcement activities
Earlier this week, Baja California Governor Marina Avila expressed her support to senators who approved the extension of assigning the military law enforcement activities for the next five years.
“I acknowledge the Senate for approving the bill that allows our Armed Forces to stay active in public safety activities,” the governor wrote on social media. “I consider the work held by the department of National Defense, the Marines, the Air Force and the National Guard is essential to provide peace and tranquility to our families.”
The majority of the Senate voted for the bill.
Baja California Senators Jaime Bonilla and Nancy Sanchez voted for the bill, while Gina Cruz and Alejandra León voted against.
The bill was amended for the senate's approval with eleven votes from the Institutional Revolutionary Party and the Democratic Revolution Party.
Although crime, especially homicides, have consistently increased since the military was deployed for public safety activities during the President Felipe Calderon administration, former Assembly Speaker Juan Manuel Molina also expressed his support for the bill.
According to the lawmaker, opponents have focused on the bad things done by the military even though the National Guard has produced good results.
The bill was approved while Mexico remembered the 54th anniversary of the assassination of college students in Tlatelolco, Mexico City, Mexico.
The National Guard was originally created by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador under civil leadership, but the bill turns the agency to the military.
Also, the National Guard was going to hold law enforcement activities while state and municipal police agencies were getting reinforced with training, equipment purchases and salary increases of police officers.
“People trust the military,” Molina said.
The López Obrador administration plans to allow the military to create new private companies while taking care of customs, airports and the new Mayan Railroad, among other projects.
HUMAN RIGHTS
Baja Californians’ complaints increase during López Obrador administration
The number of complaints filed by Baja California citizens against federal authorities before the National Human Rights Commission has increased significantly so far during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's administration.
According to the National Alert System of Human Rights Violations, 293.75 annual complaints have been filed yearly on average in the last four years in Baja California.
The figure is about 30 percent higher when compared to the average of 188 complaints filed between 2014 and 2018.
Most of the complaints have been filed against the Mexican Social Security Institute, the Department of Welfare, the National Migration Institute, the healthcare and pension agency ISSSTE, and the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance.
In 2019, Baja Californians filed 286 complaints, which increased the following year to 292.
In 2021, Baja California residents filed 328 complaints — the highest in the country, according to the alert system.
So far this year, the Commission has received 269 complaints.
Between 2014 and 2018, the Commission received an average of less than 200 complaints, with the exception of the year 2015 when 209 were recorded.
According to the platform, complaints at the state level against law enforcement agencies register ups and downs.
In 2022, the Commission recorded 31 complaints in the state, a figure lower than the 52 reported last year.
In 2020, the Commission filed 38 complaints, and in 2019 state residents filed 73 complaints.
In 2018 and 2017, the number of complaints was similar, with 45 and 43, respectively.
In 2016, the Commission received 77 complaints and in 2015 the agency filed 74 complaints.
In 2014, the Commission recorded 48 complaints.
In Baja California, the law enforcement agencies that have received the most complaints are the Department of National Defense and the National Guard, followed by the Office of the Attorney General and the Secretary of the Navy.
So far in 2022, the first two agencies have added up to 25 complaints, while last year both accumulated a total of 40.
In 2020, 30 complaints were filed against National Defense and the National Guard. This figure is lower than the 47 complaints recorded in 2019.
The complaints filed in Baja California against the National Guard are similar to those that were filed between 2014 and 2018 against the then Federal Police.
In the case of the Attorney General’s Office, Baja Californians filed a total of 103 complaints between 2014 and 2018, well above the 36 filed against the agency in the last four years.
According to the platform, in the five years prior to the arrival of President López Obrador, the Department of National Defense was the subject of 112 complaints.
ECONOMY
California’s zero emission vehicle policy impact addressed
The implementation of California’s zero emission vehicles is expected to increase item prices, National Chamber of Transportation in Mexicali President Luciano Jiménez said.
The chamber has already raised concerns as California will prohibit vehicles 2010 and older starting in January, Jiménez told La Voz newspaper.
By 2030 all trucks traveling in the state must be zero emission, which will force many Mexican transportation companies to update their vehicles and increase operations costs, the chamber president said.
According to Jiménez, 90% of cargo trucks driven in California are owned by Mexican companies.
“This is an issue that we will have to address with our financial structure in order to achieve our goals,” Jiménez told the newspaper. “Obviously, the cost of these vehicles disproportionately increases.”
A new truck costs about $150,000, while the price tag of electric trucks can be up to three times that figure.
Recently, the California Air Resources Board approved a policy that mandates all vehicles sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2030, in order to reduce air pollution.
SPORTS
Brawley native joins baseball training camp
Pitcher Jake Sanchez, a native of Brawley, joined the training camp of the Aguilas de Mexicali baseball team.
In a prepared statement, the club said the "Record Man" has joined his fellow players in Tucson, Arizona.
Sanchez was named last season as the Relief Pitcher of the Year in the Mexican Pacific League after saving 26 of the 32 games in which the Imperial Valley native played.
“Jake Mate” is fourth in the league's history with most saves — 72.
Tijuana catcher Xorge Carrillo also joined the team training camp.
The Aguilas' season starts on Tuesday, October 11, with a visit to Sultanes de Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico.
– Arturo Bojórquez,
