STATE
Governor reacts to missing men
Days after relatives of about a dozen young men who were reported missing from local bars held demonstrations Baja California Governor Marina Avila addressed the issue.
In a press conference held in Mexicali on Wednesday, April 19 the governor announced a couple of measures that seek to prevent more men from disappearing.
According to the governor, her administration is focused on making sure state officers are fulfilling their duties to provide security to residents.
Gov. Avila said she has instructed State Attorney General Ricardo Carpio to address the issue and take action to hold those involved in the matter accountable .
The governor and former Mexicali Mayor recalled the state, along with other entities held inspections at local bars.
In the press conference, Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said starting on Thursday, April 20, bars will shut down at 2:00 a.m.
Gov. Avila announced the introduction of a bill by Assemblywoman Michel Sanchez that seeks to increase penalties to bars that are found in violation of state law. However, the governor (a bar businesswoman as well) said the issue is being discussed with bar owners.
The bill includes provisions to make owners install surveillance cameras and panic buttons at their facilities, Assemblywoman Sanchez said.
Bars will also be mandated to have metal detectors to prevent guns from being admitted. Such provisions were enacted years ago in city ordinances and state law.
The bill will make sure security guards are trained according to the law.
State Secretary of Public Safety Leopoldo Aguilar said the agency has been working for the last two months to install 4,000 surveillance cameras. However, the agency has been planning where these cameras will be located in the cities.
In the meantime, Baja California Senator Gina Cruz called the Mexican Attorney General’s office to observe the issue given the results produced by the Avila administration and the evident conflict of interest from the governor as a bar owner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State officers seize over a pound of fentanyl
State police officers seized over a pound of fentanyl, the state Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.
According to the authorities, about 5,000 rainbow fentanyl pills were seized in the Pórticos del Valle area south of Mexicali.
The incident took place at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, while state agents were patrolling the area.
Police agents were patrolling by Thirteenth Street when a woman flagged officers down to report a bag with drugs.
Upon arrival at the scene, police officers found a bag containing about 550 grams of fentanyl pills. The drugs were turned over to the Mexican Attorney General’s office.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
