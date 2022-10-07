STATE
Governor reports price tag of
European tour
The recent 10-day European tour led by Governor Marina Avila cost the state of Baja California 1.3 million pesos, close to $67,000.
The governor said Wednesday in a press conference the tour included visiting companies located in 10 cities in France and Germany. The tour also included visits to public utilities companies.
State Secretary of Economy Kurt Honold said his agency spent over half of the total cost.
The price tag per person was 1,300 euros that included the trip, hotel, and taxi cabs, the secretary explained.
Both Gov. Avila and Sec. Honold called the money spent as an investment, as it is expected to bring over $1 billion in foreign investment to Baja California.
This was the first tour held in years by state officials, who declined to provide details of those included in the tour.
COURTS
Alleged assailant indicted
A state judge indicted a man who was allegedly involved in a July robbery of a downtown Mexicali hotel, the state Attorney General’s office said.
The authorities said the suspect, identified as “Israel,” arrived at the hotel on July 25.
The suspect allegedly demanded cash from two employees, as well as the victims’ cell phones.
The individual fled with close to $500 in Mexican currency and a Samsung Galaxy A20 smartphone.
Before fleeing from the scene, the suspect presumably left the victims inside the kitchen of the hotel. The name of the hotel was not disclosed by authorities.
The judge decided to keep the suspects in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
SPORTS
Soles basketball team eliminated
Soles de Mexicali basketball team lost Game 6 of the north zone semifinal with Astros de Jalisco and said goodbye to the postseason.
The Mexicali team lost 81-105 in the game held in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.
Although the first two quarters were somehow even for both teams, with a score of 24-22, the second half was dominated by the Astros.
The key was the third quarter, where the Astros scored 34-19 in the quarter. The Astros continued their momentum into the final quarter, going 22-15 in the fourth.
Former NBA player Kenneth Faried led the Soles with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.