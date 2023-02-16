CITY
Governor’s bar under scrutiny
Quite some time ago, Baja California Governor Marina Avila and her husband Carlos Torres became partners of a bar company that was recently cited by the City of Mexicali.
Torres, who was appointed as Strategic Projects Coordinator of Baja California, confirmed he and his wife are business partners of Juan Manuel Lameiro-Camacho in Bar El Copeo.
The bar was recently cited by the Mexicali Department of Government for schedule anomalies.
City documents show although the bar stayed consistently open hours after the city schedule limit, owners have just requested extra hours for two days in the last months.
Gov. Avila and Torres were recorded at the bar on February 3 — a day before the city held inspections at local bars.
Luis Alfonso Torres Torres, the governor's brother-in-law, is also Lameiro's partner in Tijuana bars through the Vida Orgánica Tijuana Corporation.
El Copeo Sports Bar was first opened in 2019 when Avila was elected Mexicali Mayor. However, documents do not show if the governor was a partner in the company at that time.
Although mandated to close at 2:00 a.m. by city ordinances, the bar stayed open until 5:00 a.m. almost every weekend. The schedule caused concerns and controversy among Mexicali residents after a series of traffic accidents with some of them turning fatal.
The city's Department of Government fined the bar 48,000 pesos, or around $2,400 USD, for schedule violations.
The agency said in a prepared statement the inspections were held at the request of Mayor Norma Bustamante to prevent traffic accidents.
City ordinances show an extra hour of operation for a local bar costs about $350 USD.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Active COVID-19 cases slightly increase
The city of Mexicali reported 106 active COVID-19 cases. The figure is a slight increase compared to the last report.
The state Department of Public Health said the cases are still under control in the winter season. The agency added that the control is based on vaccination.
Statewide, the agency has recorded 662 active cases. In the last week, 549 cases were confirmed, as well as four deaths.
COVID hospitalization rates remain low — 1.33% in state hospitals and 0.89% in federal hospitals.
Of the cases, 656 are treated at home. No patients are connected to a ventilator.
Since the pandemic first hit Baja California in March 2020, the state has recorded 173,170 cases and 12,352 deaths.
Secretary of Public Health Adrián Medina said 70,839 Cuban Adbalá vaccines have been administered.
CRIME
University union robbed at gunpoint
Two men allegedly robbed the offices of the Autonomous University of Baja California Union.
The suspects took 80,000 pesos, or about $4,000 USD, La Voz newspaper reported.
According to the report, the suspects arrived at the union’s office to ask for the payment made to college employees.
Suddenly, one of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded cash. The armed suspect fired a single shot and threatened union employees.
The suspects took several envelopes with cash and fled on a yellow Chevrolet Aveo, according to the report. Police officers found the vehicle at the intersection of Vicente Guerrero Avenue and Río Mocorito Street.
The suspects were described as wearing shirts similar to those used by university maintenance employees.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
