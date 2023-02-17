WATER
Governor seeks to reduce
dependency from Colorado River
Baja California Governor Marina Avila said the state seeks to reduce its dependency from Colorado River water.
La Crónica newspaper reported that the governor made the statement based in the annual reduction of its water allocation.
Gov. Avila said the state plans to meet soon with representatives of the U.S. Section of the international Water and Boundary Commission.
One of the state strategies is to move forward with desalination plants.
“We cannot continue with a single source of water,” the governor said. “Every year allocated cubic meters are reduced.”
The state also plans to review environmental regulations for water desalination and wastewater treatment.
ENERGY
Gas pipeline agreement signed
Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission signed an agreement with two private companies in order to build a new natural gas pipeline to connect the states of Sonora and Baja California.
The Commission said in a prepared statement the other parties involved in the pipeline are a subsidiary of Grupo Carso, of Mexico’s wealthiest businessman Carlos Slim, and a subsidiary of Sempra Energy.
According to the statement, the goal is to increase the commission’s energy production in both states and increase distribution of natural gas in northwestern Mexico.
The 300-mile gas pipeline will connect with two existing pipelines owned by the signing companies in order to provide gas to the commission’s plants in Sásabe, Sonora and Los Algodones, Baja California.
Baja California Governor Marina Avila said the agreement will lead to an increase of energy production and natural gas distribution for Baja California companies.
Recently, members of the Mexicali Industrial Chamber expressed concerns about the exponential increase of natural gas prices that has led several businesses with a significant debt.
The commission said the agreement is dependent upon feasibility studies, permits, licenses, financing and project approval by the companies’ boards of directors.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Hundreds of Mexicali Police
officers under investigation
Hundreds of Mexicali Police officers are under investigation – meaning close to four out of every five of the agency’s manpower.
Investigations are based on ordinance violations or incompliance with police regulations.
Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil told La Voz newspaper 80 police agents have been dismissed since the administration began over a year ago. In some cases agents were accused back in 2015.
Since October 2021, the agency has either dismissed or separated 28 police officers. In one case, two cops were removed under allegations of kidnapping. In another case, two more agents were removed under allegations of extortion.
Chief Mendívil added that many of the dismissed agents failed to appear to work after becoming U.S. Permanent Residents.
CITY
Strip club cited, fined
A well-known Mexicali strip club was recently fined with about $2,000 USD for schedule violations.
La Crónica newspaper reported that after holding several inspections at strip clubs over the weekend, the City Department of Government fined El Nido strip club.
Mexicali Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela said in other strip clubs the agency found strippers with their health license due.
The city official called bar owners to comply with local regulations by shutting down by the ordinance mandated time.
Valenzuela said El Copeo bar, partly owned by Governor Marina Avila and husband Carlos Torres, already paid its fine after finding schedule violations.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.