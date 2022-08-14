STATE
Governor steps back in transfer of funds
Baja California Governor Marina Ávila decided to step back with the proposal to transfer healthcare funds to cover presidential tour expenses.
In a memorandum dated Aug. 10, Secretary of the Treasury Marco Moreno requested Assembly Speaker Alejandra Ang to remove the proposal.
The state official asked in the memorandum to remove the budget modification filed back on June 29.
On Twitter, Gov. Avila highlighted the importance of presidential visits in order to get funds for projects and programs for the wellbeing of Baja Californians.
“His presence is always a matter of pride and joy for all of our state,” Gov. Avila wrote in her Twitter account. “I want to be very clear with the presidential tours — the state provides logistics in all events and actions made to support Baja California families.”
The governor added that transferred funds were not coming out of the Department of Public Health, but from the Executive Office.
The Governor’s office originally requested transferring 3.6 million pesos for the purchase of antibacterial gel, face masks and other items for disbursement among hospitals, clinics and healthcare centers to cover presidential visit costs and other gubernatorial events.
DEVELOPMENT
City expects downtown movie theater rehabilitation
A city official said the authorities expect the rehabilitation of two old downtown movie theaters by year’s end.
Downtown Trust Coordinator Fernando Félix told La Voz newspaper investors had shown interest in the rehabilitation of the Padilla and Lux movie theaters.
“We are the most interested in the reactivation of those spots,” Félix told the newspaper.
Investors plan to open stores and rent office space in those theaters to include touristic and cultural arts businesses.
Félix said a new soda shop is expected to open by mid-September while a dairy company plans a new ice cream shop by Reforma Avenue.
The rehabilitation is expected to attract visitors to the area.
The old Curto movie theater was recently rehabilitated and has attracted hundreds of young adults since its opening. The site is owned by state Secretary of the Treasury Marco Moreno.
Days ago Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said city officials plan to launch a brand new tourist bus route solely for the downtown area.
The mayor met Downtown City Delegate Rubén Hernández to discuss the project.
Funds for the route will come out of the Downtown Trust — a city independent agency that receives public funds and has been under scrutiny due to its controversial management that includes the Chinese Food Museum.
Félix said buses will look like train cars.
CRIME
Restaurant owners afraid of more robberies
The recent robberies reported in Mexicali eateries had left restaurant owners afraid of additional cases.
The issue has led owners to get panic buttons from the State Attorney General’s office.
Last weekend, two teenagers from the state of Sonora were arrested after robbing the Cabanna restaurant located in the Plaza La Gran Vía shopping mall.
The suspects were allegedly involved in several robberies of convenience stores, the police previously said.
National Chamber of Restaurants President Raúl Vázquez told La Voz newspaper that four out of every five restaurant owners had installed panic buttons in their businesses.
In case of a crime, restaurant employees activate these panic buttons to silently and immediately report cases to the Attorney General’s office and the state Department of Public Safety.
The chamber plans to launch a strategy to address crimes in eateries.
COURTS
Case dismissed against former officials
After a 14-hour hearing a state judge dismissed the case against three former state officials of the Francisco Vega de Lamadrid administration.
Judge María de Jesús Acosta ruled that no evidence showed the participation of former undersecretaries of the Treasury José Luis, Isauro and Miguel Angel. The three were accused of abuse of authority.
The administration of now former Governor Jaime Bonilla filed through then Secretary of Government Amador Rodríguez a complaint against his predecessor and other officials under the so-called “Master Fraud.”
In the case, the state said 273 fund transactions were detected that involved about a hundred contracted companies that allegedly lacked any background documents.
The transactions included the phrase “by official instruction” that avoided all the red tape and received payment preference.
The state accused Vega de Lamadrid of funneling 1.5 billion pesos or close to $80 million.
Companies provided advisory services and in some cases shared the same tax address.
Former Assemblywoman Griselda Rodríguez previously said the allegations were based on an audit report.
State Attorney General Iván Carpio said the case had several mistakes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Officials report 24 heat-related deaths
State officials reported Thursday 24 heat-related deaths so far this year.
State Epidemiologist Oscar Efrén Zazueta said the Department of Health has recorded three deaths caused by heat stroke, heat exhaustion and solar burnings.
Other 21 cases have been recorded by the state Coroner’s office.
State Coroner’s Office Director César Raúl González said of the heat-related deaths recorded by his office, eleven were turned to relatives and 10 remain in the agency.
The state officials said that not all those found dead in the public way died of heat stroke. In some cases patients had other illnesses or had substance abuse issues that led to their death.
Zazueta and González announced activities held by the authorities in order to protect people from high temperatures, including the opening of 160 cool centers and public’s education.
CRIME
Violence prompts closing of businesses, college
Friday's burning of two transit buses and two dozen all over in Baja California cities prompted the closure of businesses and the suspension of classes in the Autonomous University of Baja California.
The state Department of Public Safety said a person was shot at 6:11 p.m. in the Colonia Nueva area after three individuals allegedly shot at a public transit bus. A bus driver was injured in the incident.
The shooting led authorities to chase two suspects who were eventually arrested after crashing a black Ford Explorer. The authorities did not disclose the names of the suspects, who were told to be a man and a woman.
About the same time, a bus was burned after passengers were asked by suspects to leave the vehicle.
The incident took place next to a clinic of the Mexican Institute of Social Security in the Colonia Nacozari area. The arrested suspects were apparently involved in the bus burning, the police said.
Another bus was burned in the Colonia Ampliación Lucerna area.
All over the state the authorities counted 24 burned buses, 15 of which occurred in Tijuana.
The US Consulate in Tijuana asked its employees to shelter at home due to the violence reports.
Baja California Governor Marina Avila called for residents to keep calm.
Also, the governor said her administration is working to address the issue.
In prepared statements, state lawmakers condemned the incidents.
Gov. Avila held Friday and Saturday meetings with the law enforcement community and the military to address the issue.
A similar message was released by Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante in a video posted in social media.
After the incidents the City of Mexicali decided to suspend public transit bus services while bars, manufacturing plants and market stores were closed down.
Also, the Autonomous University of Baja California suspended classes.
The Mexican government said federal agents were deployed to the state in order to stop the incidents from multiplying.
Mexican authorities said 17 individuals that were allegedly involved in the incidents were arrested as of Friday.
Social media users spread Friday evening a false rumor about a curfew.
By Saturday morning no incidents were reported, while businesses were opened and drivers were seen all over Mexicali streets.
– Arturo Bojórquez,
