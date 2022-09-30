AGRICULTURE
Growers hold demonstration to demand water
A group of growers held a demonstration Wednesday in the National Water Commission headquarters to protest against water cuts.
In the meantime, commission officials said the cut does not affect grower harvesting, La Voz newspaper reported.
The agency decided to reduce water allocation given the cuts made in Colorado River water to Mexico.
Irrigation District 014 Manager Julio Navarro Urbina told the newspaper every farm receives over 10,000 cubic meters. Such allocation was reduced by 5 percent.
Navarro said the reduction will affect those who efficiently use water.
Commission representatives talked to growers after the demonstration, the newspaper said.
Grower Manuel Corral Moreno told the newspaper producers fear the upcoming additional reduction will affect their activity next year.
The grower questioned the fate of water produced by the fallowing of 50,000 hectares.
Corral said producers get no benefit from fallowing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dozens of abortions held in state
A state of Baja California official said 159 abortions have been held since the prohibition was lifted by the administration.
State Secretary of Public Health Adrian Medina said Baja California protects the legal right of women to interrupt their pregnancies.
Governor Marina Avila issued a decree that legalizes abortion after decades of prohibition.
During the National Action Party administrations the state only allowed abortions in cases of rape or incest.
Women can have abortions up to the twelfth week of pregnancy.
Sec. Medina said in all cases abortions have been held with medications – avoiding the need of surgery.
In Mexicali, abortions are held in the Maternal and Infant Hospital.
The state official said dozens of women were convinced of not holding an abortion – an issue that led the state Human Rights Commission to warn the agency.
COURTS
San Felipe cops alleged murderer indicted
A state judge indicted the first man arrested for the murder of two San Felipe top cops, the Attorney General’s office said.
According to the authorities, the judge indicted Jose Manuel for the Sept. 20 homicide of a San Felipe Police commander and the assistant chief.
On Monday, the City of San Felipe announced the resignation of the Police Chief.
The indictment hearing was held Wednesday.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors five months to close the investigation.
The suspect and at least six other individuals allegedly shot the cops to death in the Fraccionamiento Playas area.
The suspects fled in two vehicles, the authorities said.
National Guard agents arrested the indicted suspect.
Another man allegedly involved in the incident was also arrested.
CITY
Stop, speed signs reported stolen
Dozens of stop and speed signs have been stolen from city streets, a Mexicali official said.
City Public Works Director Alberto Ibarra told La Voz newspaper that these thefts have been constantly occurring since the administration began last year.
Thefts occur right after the City rehabilitates streets.
Ibarra said city authorities think these signs are sold in recycling businesses.
Recently, the city rehabilitated streets in the unincorporated area of Gonzalez Ortega in eastern Mexicali.
There, the city installed around 130 signs.
So far, about half of those signs have been reported stolen.
Ibarra said each sign costs between $150 and $250.
COURTS
Man allegedly involved in sexual assault indicted
A man who presumably was involved in a January case of sexual assault was indicted by a state judge.
The state Attorney General’s office said Eduardo Doe, no age reported, was indicted for an incident that occurred in the Ciudad Deportiva sports complex or Mexicali.
The incident allegedly took place in the complex parking lot on Jan. 7.
The suspect presumably assaulted the victim who was taking some boxes in her vehicle.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
