WEATHER
Heat-related deaths increase to 13
A man was found dead on the main campus of the Autonomous University of Baja California. The latest finding momentarily leaves the heat-related death toll at 13 deaths.
Additionally, two more people were found dead due to heat-related causes over the weekend, La Voz newspaper reported.
The victim, a man in his mid-30s, was found by Mexicali Police officers Monday evening, July 17. The victim was found dressed in black pants and a green shirt, and had no shoes on. Authorities also found a backpack and a soft drink next to the body.
The corpse was transported to the state coroner’s office.
The newspaper also reported a pitcher named Efrén Ruvalcaba, 67, died during a Sunday game on July 16, held at noon in the Deportistas Unidos de Mexicali Park.
The pitcher, also known as “Semillas,” was transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to a heart attack.
In the meantime, Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said twelve rural towns went without power over the weekend due to a lack of equipment maintenance. The issue was expected to be solved by Monday, La Crónica newspaper reported.
The mayor discussed the issue with the Federal Electricity Commission.
In some areas, like the Colonia Estrella in Western Mexicali, hundreds of residents went without power for 38 hours.
Commission staff did not answer calls made by affected residents over the weekend, La Voz newspaper reported.
Some residents decided to sleep on the roofs of their homes.
AGRICULTURE
Companies fail to comply with agreement
Two private companies have failed to comply with agreements signed by wheat producers and authorities for properly paying growers for their produce.
Wheat Producers Association President Ricardo Munoz Silva told La Crónica newspaper that Agrovizion and Pamsa agreed to pay $380 USD per ton, but now are offering $280 USD.
However, Munoz Silva admitted the agreement sets payment at $318 USD.
Wheat producers could retake private companies facilities if payment is not made appropriately.
Last week, wheat producers held a meeting with state Secretary of Agriculture Juan Meléndrez to discuss the issue.
Growers are still negotiating with La Moderna, which has been blocked for weeks.
CRIME
Man arrested for sexual assault of driver
A 36-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning on July 16 after allegedly touching an app-based female driver inappropriately.
Mexicali Police said the suspect was identified as Mauricio.
The victim and InDriver worker called the authorities to report the suspect was allegedly touching her inappropriately without her consent.
The victim told the police she was driving a red Mitsubishi Mirage. Police agents found and stopped the vehicle in the Civic Center area.
According to the police, the suspect was found in alleged possession of an imitation firearm.
The suspect was arrested under charges of sexual assault and was eventually transported to the Police Headquarters and the state Attorney General’s office for processing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Two men reported missing
Two men were reported missing over the weekend for about half a month.
La Voz newspaper reported the missing men were identified as Kevin Yahir Castellanos Valencia and Stephen Rios, both 20.
Stephen’s father told the newspaper his son took an app-based taxi cab to the Fraccionamiento Victoria Residencial.
Police officers visited the destination home to find the residence was abandoned.
Both men have been missing since July 2.
The state Attorney General’s office offers half a million pesos or about $29,411 USD as a reward for information that leads to finding both young men.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
