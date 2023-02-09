TOURISM
Highway toll increases 7.82%
The Mexican Department of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation said Tuesday federal highway tolls increased 7.82%.
The toll price came into effect Tuesday, February 7. The toll increase is based in last year’s inflation rates, according to the agency.
The Department explained toll increase seeks to keep the highway network financially stable.
The Department also said tolls remained the same last year when compared to 2021.
Private operators contracted to build and maintain highways adjust tolls during the first months of each year based on signed contracts with the Mexican government.
Other privately managed highways will see tolls increased in March.
The new price tag makes it more expensive to travel to coastal cities like Tijuana and Ensenada.
The agency said Mexico will make sure highway operators improve safety and services along the network.
PUBLIC HEALTH
COVID cases remain low
The state Department of Public Health said active COVID cases remain low in Mexicali and Baja California.
Active cases in the state’s capital city have stayed at 55, according to the agency.
Tijuana records the highest with 339 cases in average in the last two weeks.
Ensenada reports more cases than Mexicali with 127.
In the last week, Baja California reported 486 new cases and six deaths.
Also, the agency said COVID hospitalization in state hospitals is 2.67%, while Mexican government-owned hospitals reports no hospitalizations.
Of the active cases, 546 are ambulatory and only six required hospitalization. No patients are connected to a ventilator, the agency said.
Since the pandemic first hit the state, Baja California has recorded 172,621 cases, with 12,348 deaths.
COURTS
Man indicted for sexual abuse
A man who allegedly committed sexual abuse against a minor last month was indicted by a state judge.
The Attorney General’s office said Juan Francisco “N” was indicted for the January 26 case reported in the Colonia Libertad area.
According to authorities, the suspect entered the home and sexually abused a 14-year-old minor. No other details were provided.
The indictment hearing was held last week.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to finish the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
