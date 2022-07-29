PUBLIC SAFETY
Homeless man dies across hospital
A homeless man of about 40 years of age died Thursday just across the Emergency Room of the General Hospital.
The man allegedly arrived in the hospital in order to get treatment, according to media reports.
The incident was reported at noon.
According to the reports, the man was not admitted given he was not transported in an ambulance.
Witnesses said the homeless man bought a cigarette from a local vendor and then asked for water. The man then laid down next to a mural.
The police were notified by a reporting party about a man dressed in shorts and without shoes who was in the public way.
A police agent reported that the man was found on the curb.
The police officer unsuccessfully asked General Hospital staff to admit the man. Service was denied by a receptionist as the man was not transported in an ambulance.
The man died moments later, according to the reports.
As of press time, the hospital has not made comments about the case.
CRIME
US citizen shot to death
A US citizen was found dead Tuesday in San Felipe, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper reported that the victim was identified by the authorities as Allen Wayne, 80, of Arizona.
The newspaper said witnesses heard shots in the area and called the police.
Upon arrival, agents found the male dead.
The victim was dressed on white and green shorts, and a blue T-shirt.
The victim had several shotgun wounds.
The incident was reported to the police at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday in the Ocotillo Tourist Camp.
According to the victim’s wife, Wayne heard noise outside the couple’s home.
Then, the woman heard the shots.
Later, she found the victim in the street and with shot injuries in the back.
The woman told the police their white and blue Volkswagen SUV was not at the home.
IMMIGRATION
Four shelters shut down their doors
At least four immigrant shelters have shut down their doors due to lack of support for maintenance, activist Altagracia Tamayo said.
Tamayo, who manages the Cobina shelter, said many other sites like hers have no funds to pay for energy or water.
The activist made the announcement during an event held in downtown Mexicali to unveil a mural to honor immigrant advocates.
Albergue del Desierto shelter manager Mónica Oropeza said the number of immigrants that had arrived in the city has increased up to 50 percent.
In past years, immigrants were normally male adults. That has changed over years and now families have begun to arrive as well.
Oropeza said single mothers have recently arrived in the city with their children fleeing from violence in Mexican states like Michoacán and Guerrero, as well as from Central America.
Every single day the shelter receives two or three families with babies.
According to the activist, although shelters are already at full capacity, managers are addressing the issue in order to provide comprehensive services.
Mexican delegate in Baja California Raúl Ruiz said the government has provided Mexicali shelters with about $100,000 for energy bill payment.
Another shelter that has recently closed for the summer season is Hotel del Migrante, lead by activist Sergio Tamai, whose son seats in the Mexicali City Council.
Hotel del Migrante has received half of the funds announced by Delegate Ruiz.
The delegate said immigrants cannot stay in shelters for life, but must integrate into the local economy.
– Arturo Bojórquez,
