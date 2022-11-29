PUBLIC HEALTH
Homeless man dies outside hospital
A homeless man was found dead Sunday morning just outside the General Hospital, according to media reports.
La Crónica newspaper reported that the man was found deceased around 8 a.m., Nov. 27, by hospital visitors.
Mexicali Police officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and declared the unidentified man dead. The corpse was covered with a brown blanket.
The state Attorney General's office said the corpse showed no signs of foul play. The authorities said the man apparently died hours later of natural causes or an illness.
The General Hospital said in a prepared statement the 34-year-old man was previously diagnosed with advanced tuberculosis.
Red Cross paramedics transported the man to the hospital on Thursday with symptoms of dyspnoea, coughing, and hyperthermia. The man was stabilized by hospital staff and eventually requested voluntary dismissal, the hospital said. The dead man was also a drug consumer, the hospital said.
Although the man stayed in the hospital under observation he eventually left the hospital.
“The General Hospital regrets incidents like this in which patients who abuse drugs leave, putting their health at risk,” the hospital said in the statement. “(The hospital) reiterates its actions to preserve vulnerable people's health and lives.”
ECONOMY
Mexicali leads in inflation rates nationwide
Mexicali recorded a 5.48% yearly inflation rate during the first half of November, leading the nation's cities.
The National Institute of Statistics and Geography said the Mexican Consumer Price Index increased here 0.56% compared to the first half of November 2021.
Major price increases were reported in nonalcoholic beverages, furniture and home items, alcohol, tobacco, clothes, shoes, healthcare, restaurants and other goods and services. On these items, prices increased from 4.48% to 13.10%, the report says.
Items with the lowest increase included utilities like water rates, energy and gas, according to the institute's report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Multiple robbery suspect nabbed
A man who allegedly robbed several businesses was nabbed by Mexicali Police officers.
The law enforcement agency said Jose Leonardo, 23, was arrested over the weekend in the Valle de Las Misiones area. Police agents observed the suspect who was presumably carrying a shotgun.
Police officers approached the suspect who attempted to flee from the area. After being detained by police the suspect allegedly brandished the shotgun towards the agents. More officers were deployed to the scene to arrest the suspect.
The shotgun was loaded with four cartridges, the police said.
Police records show the suspect was apparently involved in four robberies recorded during November.
– Arturo Bojórquez
