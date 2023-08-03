LAW ENFORCEMENT
Homicides increase in July, report says
Last month, the City of Mexicali recorded 27 homicides – a slight increase compared to the same month of 2022.
Based on state Department of Public Safety reports, La Voz newspaper reported that July was the bloodiest month of the year. The previous record was January with 23 homicides.
However, the 129 homicides recorded this year are significantly lower than the 196 murders of the January-July period of 2022.
The report says two femicides – or homicides of women for gender-based reasons – was the same as in 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Body found in canal across from church
The body of an individual was found bound by the feet Monday afternoon inside a western Mexicali canal just across from a church, according to Police reports.
The incident was reported to the police minutes after 4:00 p.m., on July 31, at the intersection of Bordo San Fernando and Eleventh Street.
A reporting party notified the police about a corpse submerged in a canal across from Iglesia Apostólica Church. Mexicali Police agents were deployed to the scene and confirmed the finding of the corpse.
The victim was dressed in black slacks and a black shirt. The corpse was found wrapped with a brown colored blanket and was tied by the feet and neck.
The body was transported to the state Coroner’s office.
CRIME
Man arrested for false imprisonment
Another man was arrested for allegedly keeping a woman against her will in rural Mexicali, police said on Tuesday, August 1.
The incident took place at the Colonia Las Playitas area. According to the authorities, the suspect was identified as José Maria “N,” 42.
A reporting party notified the police about a domestic violence incident.
Police agents at the scene observed a woman who was flagging down the authorities for help. The victim told the police the suspect allegedly threatened to kill her and kept her at the residence against her will.
In order to avoid his arrest, the suspect attempted to hide in homes close to the scene. In at least one case the suspect presumably caused damages while fleeing.
Eventually, the suspect was arrested and transported to the police station in the Guadalupe Victoria rural town.
Two other similar cases have been reported by the police this week.
COURTS
Man indicted for attempted homicide
A man who allegedly attempted to shoot another individual dead back in May was indicted by a state judge.
The state Attorney General’s office said Luis Alonso “N,” no age reported, aka “El Chamán,” was indicted for the May 26 incident that occurred in an empty lot located close to the Colonia Dieguinos area in rural Mexicali.
According to the agency, the suspect allegedly held an argument with the victim and eventually took a rifle and shot at the victim. The victim sustained injuries to the shoulder while the suspect fled from the scene.
Upon collecting evidence through interviews and police reports, detectives requested an arrest warrant that was issued by a judge.
State police officers arrested the suspect on Tuesday, July 18.
The judge decided to keep the suspect behind bars during the trial and provided prosecutors with three months to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
