TOURISM
Hotel reservations cancelled after arson cases
After Mexicali witnessed a dozen vehicles burned over the weekend one out of every five hotel reservations were cancelled, according to media reports.
José Holguín Navarro, President of Mexicali’s Association of Hotels and Motels, told La Voz newspaper that some guests preferred to leave town right after the first incidents were reported.
Holguín added that many visitors from the other side of the border were afraid of a curfew and the closure of the border.
The association president considered that rumors spread on social media helped spread panic among visitors.
Holguín expects visitors to return starting Thursday.
“If things continue like this it will affect hotels and restaurants,” Holguín told the newspaper.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Monkeypox case toll increases
to eight
A state official said Wednesday eight cases of monkeypox have been recorded in Baja California.
The Secretary of Public Health said the state keeps an epidemiological surveillance and a protocol to address the illness.
All patients are stable and in home quarantine in order to avoid spreading monkeypox, he said.
Previously, the authorities reported a case in Mexicali, another one in Tijuana and a two in Ensenada.
The new cases are a 27-year-old Ensenada man who traveled to Guadalajara, a 37-year-old Tijuana man who traveled to Mexico City, a 36-year-old Tijuana man who had not traveled and a 37-year-old Mexicali man who resides in Indio and traveled to Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.
“Fortunately, these cases are favorably developing,” Sec. Medina said. “Patients are stable and being helped.”
The state official clarified that in order to get monkeypox people need prolonged contact. The illness records low fatal rates, he added.
The secretary called residents to remain alert in case of showing symptoms like fever, headache, fatigue and muscle pain, among others.
EDUCATION
High school parents, students
complain about lack of good
air conditioning
Parents and students of the Jose Vasconcelos campus of the Colegio de Bachilleres High School System complained about the lack of good air conditioning units.
Some students have had dehydration, parents told La Crónica newspaper.
The issue has worsened since classes began Monday as many students have had dizziness, headaches, excessive fatigue and other symptoms.
Some classrooms hold up to 40 students and air conditioning units are insufficient given the recent region’s moisture.
In the meantime, few teachers have opted to assign students homework and dismiss them to avoid any issue.
Parents told the newspaper only two out of 20 classrooms have good air conditioning units.
According to complaining parents, school officials have not responded to the issue.
The high school system said all air conditioning units were working in Mexicali.
COURTS
Man indicted for homicide
A man who was arrested for a homicide reported in western Mexicali was indicted by a state judge.
The Attorney General’s office said the judge indicted Esteban, no age reported, for homicide reported in the Colonia Santa Isabel area.
According to the authorities, the suspect pushed the victim down in the backyard of the victim’s home.
Then, the suspect allegedly pressed the victim’s head with his foot.
The victim was transported to the General Hospital. The victim died of head and stomach trauma.
State police officers apprehended the suspect on Aug 11.
During Tuesday’s indictment hearing, the judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors two months to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
