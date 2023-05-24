STATE
No arrests made after Ensenada shootout
State officials held a press conference on Monday, May 22 to provide details about the shootout in the San Vicente rural town of the municipality of Ensenada that left ten dead and nine injured off-road racers.
State Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio and Secretary of Public Safety Leopoldo Aguilar said both agencies have closely worked in order to bring justice in the case.
Attorney General Carpio said the agency plans to arrest those involved in the case.
The state official said that individuals related to illegal activities were involved in the shootout. Carpio said one of the victims first shot at the suspects.
The victim was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of California.
Authorities created a new working group with agents from other cities to investigate the issue.
Sec. Aguilar said along with military personnel the agency found two vehicles allegedly involved in the shootout.
The authorities reacted to the historic shootout that left no arrests, Roberto Quijano, Chairman of the State Citizens Council of Public Safety, said in a statement.
Given the results, Quijano called state authorities to change the strategy against crime. The Chairman added the arrival of hundreds of National Guard agents is not the solution.
Quijano called state authorities to meet with private citizens to address the issue and find a solution.
“Living with the fear of becoming the next victim is not an option,” Quijano said in a statement. “We require a real reduction of crime rates. We need results, not excuses or political fighting.”
Tijuana’s Entrepreneurial Coordinating Council joined Quijano to demand a change in the strategy against crime and measures to reduce crime in the short term.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
State issues arrest warrant against alleged teacher killer
The state Attorney General’s office said an arrest warrant was issued against the young woman who allegedly ran over a teacher last week.
In a prepared statement, the agency said preliminary investigation results showed a different approach compared to Mexicali Police findings.
On Monday, May 15, Yanin Eden Chan Escargega, 40, was fatally struck by a 20-year-old driver identified as Marbella. The driver was cruising in a white BMW SUV.
After the accident, the driver was chased by a witness who was able to stop the suspect.
Mexicali Police released the driver after determining the pedestrian was the responsible party in the case.
The police said the driver was not under the influence and cited the young woman.
The state Attorney General’s office said evidence led the authorities to find grounds for the driver’s responsibility.
Based on the evidence, the agency requested an arrest warrant against the driver.
On Monday, May 22, a group of teachers and the victim’s husband held a demonstration just outside the state Attorney General’s office in order to demand justice in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man dies during fire
A man was found dead a few days ago after a residential fire, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper stated that the victim was found at noon on Monday, May 22, in the Colonia Santa Lucía area.
The victim was a man in his mid-30s who was inside a two year old cave built in a residential property, Mexicali Fire Chief Rubén Osuna told the newspaper. The site had no energy and was built with wood, according to the chief.
Residents living on the site also had old tires, plastic, and other items that were burned during the fire.
Authorities are unaware of the reason why the victim was unable to exit the site.
Mexicali firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without affecting the residence.
EDUCATION
High school students end up third in national tournament
A group of Mexicali high school students ended up in third place during the National Hackathon Tournament held last week in the state of Campeche.
The Cecyte High School student with the Los Pinos Campus took place in the information technology tournament Wednesday, May 17 to Friday, May 19.
Yareli Fernanda Trujillo Raya, Lancelot Fierro Figueroa, and Bryan Israel Sánchez Nunez finished third with the Tutor AI project. Teacher Adrian Alberto Aguilar Salinas coached the students. The project is an educational application that becomes an AI learning tutor for other students.
The students plan to include additional programs using OpenAI GPT4 artificial intelligence.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
