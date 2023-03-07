LAW ENFORCEMENT
Human fetus found in solid waste site
Over the weekend, a human fetus was found in a solid waste site located south of Mexicali.
According to media reports, a machine operator found the small body at 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, March 5, in the site located by Héctor Terán Avenue. Staff dialed 9-1-1 to report the incident.
A Mexicali police officer arrived at the scene and notified the state Attorney General’s office about the finding. No other details were immediately reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man dies in rural Mexicali accident
A man died Sunday morning after his vehicle fell into an irrigation canal.
According to media reports, the incident was reported on March 5 at 7:28 a.m., on a dirt road close to the Ejido Tamaulipas rural town.
The 52-year-old victim was driving a white Volkswagen Jetta. A victim's stepdaughter identified the victim as Miguel Angel.
Police officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the driver’s death.
CRIME
Girl hospitalized for methamphetamine intoxication
A one year old girl was hospitalized Sunday, March 5, for intoxication with methamphetamine.
La Voz newspaper reported the girl’s mother, who was identified as Brianna, 21, was detained by the police.
Officers were unable to find and detain the girl’s father.
According to the report, the minor was taken to the General Hospital. Hospital staff contacted the police to report the incident.
The mother was detained for omission of care. The girl’s mother told the police the minor was seen chewing a small bag of methamphetamine.
The girl’s parents made the minor vomit and took the minor to a Red Cross clinic. Later, the girl was transported to the General Hospital.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
