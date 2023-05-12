STATE
Baja California leads in illegal vehicle registration
The state of Baja California leads nationwide in terms of illegal vehicle registration, a state official said.
So far the state has registered about 260,000 illegally imported vehicles, Baja California Secretary of the Treasury Marco Moreno told La Voz newspaper.
The registration has led the state to receive 479 million pesos, or around $27.3 million USD. Tijuana has received 44% of those funds, while Mexicali has gotten a little over a quarter.
Sec. Moreno told the newspaper that as soon as funds are disbursed to the state collected monies are turned to cities.
Municipal governments can use those funds exclusively for paving or repairing roads.
ENVIRONMENT
Commission reports raw water delivery
The state Commission of Public Utilities of Mexicali reported having received raw water coming from Arizona in the last couple days.
The agency said that since Wednesday, May 3, the Painter Rock Dam has received high volumes of ice water that have been delivered through the Gila River.
The International Water and Boundary Commission (IWBC) and staff with the commission’s laboratory have tested water at the Dome Bridge in Yuma.
On Tuesday, May 9, the IWBC turned in the testing results issued by the Bureau of Reclamation that show no tannins.
Water and Treatment Coordinator Francisco Morales said tannins are organic, natural substances commonly found in water plants, rivers, and lakes.
Commission manager Armando Carrazco said tannins have been detected in water treatment plants.
The agency has implemented a series of measures to improve water treatment before being delivered to homes.
COURTS
Man sentenced to 130 years in prison for immigrants kidnapping
A man was sentenced to 130 years in prison for the September 2017 kidnapping of two immigrants.
The state Attorney General’s office said Pedro Omar Cruz Tejeda was also ordered to pay an undisclosed amount for damage repair.
According to the authorities, Cruz Tejeda and another male took the immigrants to a Civic Center casino.
A third individual arrived and took the immigrants in a burgundy Honda vehicle to an Ejido Jalisco rural town home. There, the immigrants were assaulted by Cruz Tejeda and another suspect.
The victims were robbed, stripped, and tied by the hands and feet. Victims’ relatives were contacted in order to demand a cash payment for the release of immigrants.
The victims assaulted the kidnappers while sleeping and were able to flee and ask for help.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
