BORDER
Immigrant shelters occupied to 62%
A city official said local shelters for immigrants are occupied at 62%.
City Family Development Agency Foundation Chairwoman Karla Gonzalez told La Crónica newspaper 785 of the more than 2,000 beds are available.
Gonzalez said the city has been in constant communication with local shelters to assess the situation after Title 42 was suspended by the U.S.
According to the city official, the Mexicali Peregrino Shelter is regularly occupied more than 50%. The shelter can house up to 380 immigrants.
Gonzalez said in case an immigration surge occurs, the city can house arriving immigrants at other shelters.
Aaron Gomez, Peregrino Shelter Manager said 185 immigrants housed at the site have been able to be admitted to the U.S. through the CBP One application. Every day CBP schedules about 25 appointments.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Man nabbed for February murder
A man who was sought for a February homicide was arrested by state police officers.
The state Attorney General’s office said José Humberto “N,” no age reported, was apprehended for the February 23 murder that occurred in the Colonia San Gabriel area.
Early that day the victim was with his fiancé in a home located by Uruguay Avenue. The suspect and other individuals arrived at the scene and took the victim to a second house after brandishing firearms.
The victim was shot at least twice. After finding out the victim succumbed to the injuries, the suspects left the victim’s body on the curb.
José Humberto was booked in Mexicali Prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rural Mexicali homicide suspect caught
A man who authorities have been looking for since 2018 for a homicide was apprehended by state police agents.
According to the state Attorney General’s office, José Jaime “N,” no age reported, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the April 2018 murder that occurred in the Lázaro Cárdenas rural town.
The suspect was found and arrested by the Colonia Abasolo area on the Airport Highway.
The authorities said several suspects, including José Jaime, arrived at the home and assaulted the victim with baseball bats, sticks, and shovels.
After the assault, the victim was transported to the General Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on May 9 from head trauma. Two other victims were also hospitalized.
José Jaime was booked in Mexicali Prison.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
