BORDER
Immigrant wave expected
A state official said Wednesday a new wave of immigrants is expected although Title 42 did not end this week.
State Secretary of Government Catalino Zavala said even though the Trump-era immigrant policy Title 42 will remain after a U.S. Supreme Court Justice ruled to keep it ongoing, the Mexican administration plans to provide those coming from other parts of Mexico and other countries with services through a humanist perspective.
Sec. Zavala said the state, along with nonprofit organizations, worldwide associations and Mexican and city officials, are coordinating efforts to provide services to immigrants.
Title 42 has been implemented for years to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus from immigrants seeking asylum. Those immigrants must remain in Mexico while their asylum petitions are processed.
The policy was coming to an end Tuesday, December 20, by a previous judge ruling.
Sec. Zavala said the state administration plans to keep humanitarian support to immigrants to protect their health and wellbeing. The state official assured immigrants are treated without distinction regardless of their places of origin or reasons of displacement.
CRIME
Two apprehended by state agents for kidnapping
Two Sinaloa men were arrested by state police officers for alleged kidnapping, the state Department of Public Safety said Wednesday, December 22.
According to the authorities, the incident was reported to the agency by an anonymous call to the 9-1-1 system. The report stated two individuals were seen struggling with a victim who was tied by the hands and feet. The victim also had blood stains in the face.
The victim was taken from a gray Dodge Attitude and then forced into a gray Nissan Versa.
State police agents searched and found the suspect vehicles by the Fraccionamiento Hacienda de los Portales area. The vehicles were parked at Colegio Militar Avenue.
One of the suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle but was eventually stopped and apprehended. The second suspect attempted to hide in a lot, but was found by police agents.
The suspects were identified as Clemente, 48, and Jesús Alberto, 41, both of Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico. The victim identified both suspects, who were then arrested.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Officer-related shooting reported
An officer-related shooting reported west of Mexicali on Tuesday afternoon left a man dead, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper reported that the incident took place at 1:07 p.m. on Dec. 20 in the Colonia Progreso unincorporated area by the Tijuana Highway.
The police received a report regarding a man armed with a knife. Upon arrival, police officers attempted to convince the suspect to drop the knife, however the individual allegedly responded violently.
Police requested help from a K-9 unit to deter the suspect. The individual then presumably attempted to assault the police officers. One of the agents was injured in their hand and right leg. The police responded by shooting at the individual.
Police officers provided first aid to the injured individual. Red Cross paramedics arrived at the scene and declared the man dead at the scene.
The suspect was a man in his mid-30’s who was dressed with a brown jacket, blue denim jeans and black and white tennis shoes.
