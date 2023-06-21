ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker proposes in home medical services
A state lawmaker introduced a bill that, if enacted, would allow providing in home healthcare services to senior residents and people with disabilities.
The bill, which seeks to modify the state Health Code, was introduced by Assemblywoman Monserrat Murillo.
The legislator said the proposal seeks to protect the rights to proper health care services to people 65 and over, as well as people with disabilities.
According to the lawmaker, the state has an obligation to adopt policies that protect and respect healthcare rights for vulnerable people.
The 2020 Mexican Census results said Baja California is home to 245,280 people 65 and older, or 6.5% of residents.
Also, 541,359 people with disabilities, or 14.4%, reside in the state.
COURTS
Man sentenced for kidnapping
A man who was arrested for a January 2018 kidnapping of a victim in rural Mexicali was sentenced to 55 years in prison.
The state Attorney General's office said Nestor Daniel Sandoval Ortega was sentenced for the January 26, 2018 kidnapping of a Los Algodones rural town resident who was eventually transported to a home in the Fraccionamiento Angeles de Puebla area in southeastern Mexicali.
Co-defendants José Guadalupe Garcia Hernandez and Fernando Gonzalez Martinez were previously convicted in the case.
The victim's family made three payments to the suspects to release the victim who was eventually freed in a law enforcement operation on February 2, 2018.
The agency said the suspect was constantly threatened with a firearm by the suspects.
CITY
Former city employee agreement suspended
A Mexican judge suspended the agreement signed between the City of Mexicali and a former employee who was accused of embezzling three million pesos.
La Voz newspaper reported Judge Rogelio Alberto Ayala Gutierrez ruled in favor of former employee Jesús Enrique "N" for the alleged embezzlement of the equivalent of $178,571 USD back in November 2019 from an account of the Department of Social Development.
Defense attorney Fernando Rosales previously told reporters his client lacked proper advice during meetings with prosecutors and city officials.
Last week, Jesús Enrique was given a temporary suspension in his case.
The former employee filed a complaint a couple weeks ago against Assemblywoman and former City Social Development Director Alejandra Ang for alleged embezzlement.
The funds were deposited into a Banco Azteca bank account under the name of "LUFY." The account owner was not identified by the bank, according to documents provided by Rosales in the case.
COURTS
Man accused of woman's murder indicted
A man who was recently arrested in the state of Sinaloa for the murder of a woman was indicted by a state judge, the Attorney General's office said.
According to the agency, the judge indicted Miguel Gilberto "N," aka Gordo, for the November 2022 murder.
The authorities said on November 11 the suspect allegedly arrived in a Colonia Leandro Valle area home and shot at the victim, with whom he had issues.
Witnesses transported the victim in a Toyota 4Runner to a Red Cross clinic, but the woman succumbed to the injuries in the parking lot.
After the homicide, the suspect fled to the state of Sinaloa to avoid the arrest.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors four months to close the investigation.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
