CITY
Increased patrols and
inspections this weekend
Given the recent traffic accidents reported in the bar area, the City of Mexicali plans to increase patrolling and inspections this weekend.
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante plans to create a Municipal Council on Accident Prevention.
According to the mayor, the mixing of smartphones, alcohol and the wheel has been increasing, as well as the lack of respect of traffic signals. Mexicali has turned into a very dangerous city even for those who don’t drink, the mayor admitted.
Mayor Bustamante said the city plans to hold activities within bars in order to reduce traffic accidents.
City Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela said the agency has held several operations in bars from alcohol inspectors in order to make sure local ordinances are complied with.
Valenzuela said the city has launched awareness campaigns along with the Association of Bars and Restaurants to address excessive alcohol consumption.
In the next days, the city plans to increase inspections in the bar area to prevent incidents, Valenzuela said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Mexicali cop indicted for sexual assault
A Mexicali police officer was indicted for alleged sexual assault of an arrested woman.
The judge indicted Jaime Francisco, no age reported, for aggravated rape.
The judge decided to keep the suspect in prison during trial and gave prosecutors four months to close the investigation, according to La Voz newspaper.
The newspaper said the hearing was held at 11 a.m. last Friday on January 27.
The suspect was indicted for a November 5 incident.
If convicted, the police officer faces up to 20 years in prison.
The victim, who was identified as Lorena, told the newspaper the day of the crime she was driving towards her home along with her husband.
Two police officers detained the couple in the intersection of López Mateos Boulevard and Castellón Avenue.
The victim’s husband was assaulted by the police officers, the victim told the newspaper.
The suspect asked the victim to stay in the vehicle while her husband was kept away.
According to the victim, the police officer sat in the passenger’s seat and eventually forced her to have sex with him.
Although the second officer witnessed the sexual assault, he did nothing to stop the crime, the victim stated.
The suspect allegedly asked the victim if she wanted her husband released or arrested. Lorena asked that her husband be released.
The victim said semen was found on her clothes and was presented as evidence in the case.
The Francisco turned himself in to police custody and appeared in court in December 2022. The hearing was delayed until January 2023.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Attempted homicide
suspects nabbed
A couple that was sought in the state of Sinaloa for attempted murder was arrested in separate places in Mexicali.
The State Attorney General’s office said the suspects were identified as Melissa Xitlaly “N,” and Jacobo “N,” no ages reported.
The woman was arrested in the Colonia Villa del Roble area and the man in the Colonia Rivera Campestre area.
The couple was sought in Sinaloa for attempted homicide and attempted robbery.
Sinaloa police officers arrived in Mexicali in order to take the suspects in custody.
– Arturo Bojórquez,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.