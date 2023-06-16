ECONOMY
Inflation declines, but still high
Last month, the yearly inflation rate in Mexicali went down to 6.67%, which is the lowest since October 2021, but at the same time remains the highest in Baja California.
Mexicali’s inflation rate was higher than Tijuana’s 5.35%, State Economic Studies Center President Roberto Valero told La Crónica newspaper.
“In general, inflation rates are going down,” Valero told the newspaper, who went on to explain that items like corn tortillas report a price increase of 20%, while egg prices have climbed 36.70%.
In contrast, items like chicken and meat have recorded a minor decrease.
“These are items many people consume that although (its prices) are lowering have an impact in high inflation rates,” Valero said.
The economist also said energy has observed high prices as well.
SECURITY
State among top five in terms of crime
Mexicali businessmen highlighted that Baja California is among the top five states in terms of crime.
In fact, crime in the first five states have accounted for 47% of crimes in the country.
In the last two years, businessmen have called authorities to implement a new strategy to address the issue but to no avail, Entrepreneurs Confederation President Octavio Sandoval said.
“Unfortunately, the strategy has failed,” Sandoval told La Voz newspaper. “The Governor said the state will now focus on intelligence – the truth is that it has come late.”
Days ago, Tijuana Mayor Monserrat Caballero decided to start to reside in a military base after receiving threats. Sandoval expects those threats will lead to taking the issue seriously.
According to the Confederation President, May has been the bloodiest month of the year in Mexicali and Tijuana.
Sandoval said the organization has proposed to install surveillance cameras and checkpoints in order to bring violence down.
National Industry Chamber in Mexicali President Francisco Fuentes said the issue has also led the public to think the state is unable to control the rule of law in Baja California.
Fuentes has offered to donate police vests, patrol cars, and other equipment to the state to reduce crime.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmakers call for a campaign against clandestine parties
State lawmakers approved a resolution that calls state authorities to launch a campaign against clandestine parties.
The resolution was introduced by Assemblyman Manuel Guerrero, of the National Regeneration Movement Party.
The lawmaker said holding parties where minors consume drugs and alcohol has become a serious issue.
“I am deeply troubled that criminals throw parties to attract minors by affecting their health and lives,” Guerrero said in a prepared statement. “We know the pain caused to parents who see their children turn (into) drug users and abandon school and jobs.”
The resolution calls for Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante to hold inspections at event centers and homes where parties are thrown.
The resolution also includes the state and the Mexican Attorney General’s offices to provide their support in addressing the matter by taking suspects to court.
Lawmakers called other state schools and health agencies to hold awareness campaigns among the youth to prevent them from attending clandestine parties.
– Arturo Bojórquez,
