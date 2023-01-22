PUBLIC SAFETY
Insecurity perception decreases, but remains high
Despite the fact that the percentage of Mexicali residents who perceive insecurity in the city fell between September and December, the index remains high.
The National Survey of Urban Public Security (ENSU) of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) says the percentage of Mexicali residents who feel unsafe in the state’s capital city dropped from 72.6% in September 2022 to 69.2% last month.
Mexicali is above Tijuana, which registers a percentage of 66.1%.
Mexicali ranks at levels similar to those registered in cities such as Iztacalco and Milpa Alta, in Mexico City; Guanajuato, Guanajuato; Reynosa, Tamaulipas and Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.
The percentage is similar to the 69.5% recorded by the survey in December 2021.
At the national level, Mexicans feel insecure, or less safe, at ATMs, public transportation areas, banks, streets, highways, markets, and parks.
The survey indicates that 39.0% of Mexicali respondents over the age of 18 have experienced conflicts or confrontations with other people this past December; 47.8% in the third quarter of 2022.
The clashes took place nationwide, mainly with neighbors and strangers on the street, followed by authorities, and family members.
Noise, garbage, parking, pets, gossip or misunderstandings were the main causes of these confrontations, per the survey.
The survey states that 38.1% of Mexicali residents trust the effectiveness of the local government to solve public safety issues.
The report adds that 49.0% of Mexicali people had contact with public security authorities and experienced some act(s) of corruption.
At the same time, 28.1% of Mexicali homes were victims of robbery or extortion, the survey shows.
STATE
Public employee labor agreement signed
State public employees received a 6% salary increase for 2023 with the signing of the labor agreement between the union and state officials.
In a privately held meeting, Governor Marina Avila and State and City Public Employee Union Secretary General Manuel Guerrero Luna signed the agreement, the state announced Thursday, January 19.
The salary increase benefits over six thousand employees.
Gov. Avila said in a prepared statement "better working conditions for employees" has been a priority for her administration.
The governor thanked secretary general Guerrero Luna — a state lawmaker with the governor's party — for his commitment to work with the State's social and labor goals to benefit Baja Californians.
The 6% salary increase is lower than last year's inflation rates. Also, the increase is below the minimum wage increase authorized by the Mexican government.
Secretary General Guerrero Luna acknowledged the administration of fellow party member Gov. Avila for her effort to provide public employees better working conditions.
COURTS
Arrest warrant issues for bank officials
The state of Baja California announced its continued effort to recover 123 million pesos, or over $6 million USD, in funds retained by Banca Afirme bank.
The state said a local court issued an arrest warrant against two bank officials who failed to appear in court.
Those funds were retained by the bank under an agreement with the past administration to build a solar plant — the largest in Latin America. However, Next Energy company failed to obtain federal and city permits to build the plant.
Although the company unsuccessfully tried to move forward with the project the bank retained the funds that were to pay the plant.
The state said Judge María de Jesús Acosta Sumarán issued the arrest warrant against Nabor “N” and David “N” for failing to appear in court for the related case.
In a prepared statement, the state said officials have kept a close eye on the case after filing a complaint with the State Attorney General’s office.
State Counsel said the bank officials must respond to the retaining of funds although it has already been requested.
The bank officials must appear again in court on Thursday, January 26.
The state and the bank signed an agreement months ago by which Baja California was entitled to receive back its money and decline to file a complaint in court, however, the funds have not yet been reimbursed.
ASSEMBLY
Lawmaker calls cities to modify municipal parking lot ordinances
A state lawmaker called city officials to modify municipal parking lot ordinances in order to make sure owners become accountable for vehicle damage and thefts.
Assembly Speaker María del Rocío Adame told La Vóz newspaper regulations of private parking lots are nonexistent although the state recently enacted law.
The lawmaker said the call seeks to protect people’s properties.
According to Speaker Adame, many private parking lot owners have kept indicating to customers that they are not responsible for damages or thefts. However, the lawmaker assured the law mandates owners are responsible by charging customers for keeping vehicles in parking lots.
“If they are charging vehicle owners, (lot owners) must at least have some security for vehicles,” Speaker Adame said.
The law, enacted in February 2022, states cities had four months to modify local ordinances.
Speaker Adame told the newspaper no date has been set for ordinance modification.
So far, lawmakers are just suggesting that cities comply with state law.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
